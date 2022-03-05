Valencia vs Granada live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Valencia will be looking to build on their narrow win over Athletic Bilbao when they take on Granada in the Spanish league this weekend.
Valencia vs Granada live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Valencia vs Granada live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Valencia vs Granada, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Valencia vs Granada live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Valencia vs Granada Preview
The home side managed to bounce back from two consecutive defeats with an important win last time out and it remains to be seen whether they can build on that and produce another matchwinning performance here.
Valencia are currently 9th in the league table and they will be hoping to push for Europa League qualification this season.
The home side have won eight of their last nine home matches against Granada and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out all three points.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th in the league table and they have lost five of their last six league matches. They will have to improve immensely if they want to beat relegation this season.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Valencia vs Granada kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Valencia vs Granada kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Mestalla.
Valencia vs Granada Team News
Valencia team news
Valencia will be without the services of Jasper Cillessen, Thierry Correia due to injuries. Ilaix Moriba and Omar Alderete are suspended.
Valencia predicted line-up vs Granada: Mamardashvili; Diakhaby, Guillamon, Paulista; Foulquier, Soler, Musah, Lato; Guedes, Duro, Gil
Granada team news
Meanwhile, Granada are without Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias, Maxime Gonalons due to injuries. Domingos Duarte is suspended.
Granada predicted line-up vs Valencia: Maximiano; Diaz, Sanchez, Torrente; Puertas, Ruiz, Milla, Neva; Collado, Suarez, Machis
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins