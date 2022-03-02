Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao top five betting offers and free bets for Copa del Rey match

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will be looking to secure their place in the next round of Copa del Rey with a win this Wednesday.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Valencia 17/10 Draw 2/1 Athletic Bilbao 2/1

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao betting tips and prediction

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao face off in a Copa del Rey clash this Wednesday and both teams will be looking to get their season back on track with a win.

Neither side have been at their best in recent weeks and the two teams have picked up just one win from their last four matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the last four meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw and they will fancy their chances against each other this week.

Both sides are quite evenly matched in theory and this could be another close contest and the two teams will be hard to separate.

The win over Mallorca will have given the home side some much-needed confidence boost and Athletic Bilbao will be under pressure to produce a strong reaction after a humiliating defeat against Barcelona.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao betting tips: Draw @ 2/1 with bet365