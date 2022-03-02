Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: How to watch Copa del Rey for free

Valencia host Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey this Wednesday and both teams will be determined to pick up a vital win.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream

Start watching the Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream at 20:30 GMT

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Valencia will be looking to book their place in the next round of Copa del Rey when they take on Athletic Bilbao this week. The home side have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions and they will have to improve considerably in order to grind out a positive result here. Valencia are coming into this game on the back of a narrow win over Real Mallorca but their recent form has been quite inconsistent. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether the hosts can step up and grind out a win. Valencia are currently undefeated in their last six matches in the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao have been quite inconsistent as well and they have picked up two wins and a draw from their last four matches across all competitions. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of a heavy defeat against Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. The last four meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

When does Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off?

The Copa del Rey clash between Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao kicks off at 20:30 pm BST, on the 2nd of March, at Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Valencia team news

Valencia will be without the services of Denis Cheryshev, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia and Jasper Cillessen due to injuries.

Valencia predicted line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Mamardashvili; Diakhaby, Paulista, Alderete; Musah, Soler, Racic, Foulquier; Gil; Duro, Guedes

Athletic Bilbao team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Athletic Bilbao predicted line-up vs Valencia: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, I Martinez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; I Williams, Sancet