Valencia transfer news: Jose Bordalas’ side in talks to sign Oscar Mingueza on loan

Valencia are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza who is currently on the books of Barcelona, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been struggling for game-time this season, having fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou after the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as manager in November.

He has made only eight La Liga starts and played five times in the Champions League this term.

As per Marca, Valencia are currently in talks with the Blaugrana over a possible loan move for the defender. It is said that the Spanish footballer is open to the move.

Oscar Mingueza has spent his entire career at Barcelona, joining the La Masia academy in 2007.

The 22-year-old impressed with his performances for the youth sides and earned his first team debut in November 2020.

He played an important role for the Catalans last season, making 27 league appearances and earning two goals and two assists.

The Spain international remained an important member of the team when Ronald Koeman was at the helm of affairs.

However, he has failed to impress his current manager Xavi who hasn’t been featuring him much.

Jose Bordalas’ side have lost their previous two league encounters against Espanyol and Real Madrid. However, they are not very far from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

They are currently in the market to bolster their defensive ranks and believe Mingueza to be a good fit to their needs.