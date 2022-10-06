Countries
utah utes vs ucla bruins betting odds lines best bet

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins – Betting Odds, Lines & Best Bet

Updated

21 seconds ago

3 min read

ucla cheerleader2

The Utah Utes head to the Rose Bowl on Saturday to take on UCLA in a huge Pac-12 top 20 matchup. We take a look at the betting odds and lines, and offer our best bet for one of Saturday’s biggest clashes.

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 10/8/2022 3:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA.
  • TV: Live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Utah -175 -3.5 (-112)
UCLA
 +155 +3.5 (-108)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 64.5
 -110
Under 64.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Both teams seek resume enhancing win

Utah head to Pasadena ranked 11th in college football. They suffered a defeat to Florida in week one but have since been on a four game winning streak. They will be keen to keep that going having not been tested too much since that week one loss.

The 5-0, 18th ranked Bruins will be looking to add more big wins to their resume after a victory over the 15th ranked Washington Huskies last weekend. Head coach Chip Kelly has got his team firing on both sides of the ball. However, this will be another big test for the boys in blue.

The oddsmakers have Utah as an odds on favorite with a moneyline price of -175. Additionally, they are -3.5 on the spread. The total points line for this game is set at 64.5 suggesting a high scoring affair.

How will this game be decided?

zach charbonnet

One of the main deciding factors in this matchup could be the performance of Zach Charbonnet. The UCLA running back gets to work behind one of the best run blocking units in the country and is going for 6.4 yards per carry with five touchdowns already this year.

Utah have struggled against the run, giving up about 4.4 yards per carry. That’s enough to put them in the bottom third in college football. This is setting up to be a real problem for them in this one because Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson loves to get his on bike too.

If they can’t stop these two in the backfield, Utah will struggle to get out of the Rose Bowl with anything to show for it.

On offense, Utes QB Cameron Rising does provide a bit of hope for the visiting team. And he’s probably going to need to do it with his arm because this Bruins rush D is formidable.

His main target in this one should be wide receiver Jaylen Dixon. Dixon draws a plus matchup that he should be able to exploit. With Brent Kuithe done for the season, it opens up some more time in the slot for Dixon. It remains to be seen if Chip Kelly will use him there as much as he probably should in this one, but if he does, it could pay big dividends.

What is the best bet?

There is enough in this UCLA offensive matchup to warrant a pick of the Bruins for us.

UCLA to beat Utah @ +155 with BetOnline

Back UCLA to beat Utah @ +155 with BetOnline now
