With Usher headlining the entertainment at Super Bowl LVIII, we at SportsLens have taken a look at everyone else performing – both before and after Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show.
As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, the eyes of the world will be watching.
While Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will be leading the on-field show, plenty will be paying close attention to the pre-game, halftime and post-game entertainment.
Headlining this year’s NFL showpiece in Las Vegas will be Usher. The “My Boo” singer is one of the most influential figures in R&B, releasing his first album in 1994.
He’s since sold two multi-platinum albums, is a diamond-certified artist and sold more than 43 million albums worldwide.
But headlining the entertainment at one of the world’s biggest events is without doubt one of his crowning achievements.
He won’t be the only artist involved, though. Read on to find out everyone who’s performing at Super Bowl LVIII!
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show
This year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be headlined by Usher. The singer, who recently finished a Las Vegas residency, called the gig “the honor of a lifetime.”
He is yet to hint at which songs he might be performing, or who may feature as a special guest. Super Bowl halftime shows often feature cameo appearances from A-list guests, but this isn’t always the case.
Last year, Rihanna didn’t bring anyone out during her halftime show, nor did the Weeknd two years earlier.
Has Usher Performed At The Super Bowl Before?
It won’t be the first time Usher has performed at halftime in the NFL’s showpiece event. He previously guest starred alongside the Black Eyed Peas at Super Bowl XLV.
In that show, he descended from the top of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to perform “OMG” to the crowd.
The Grammy-winning star has said he will be using his 2011 performance as a “cheat sheet” for this year’s show.
In a recent interview, he told The Associated Press: “I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like.”
Although lasting only a couple of minutes, Usher hopes to lean on his previous experience ahead of this year’d headline show.
Everyone Performing At Super Bowl 2024
Reba McEntire
This year’d national anthem will be performed by Country Music Hall of Famer, Reba McEntire. A coach on The Voice, McEntire succeeds fellow country legend Chris Stapleton, who sang the anthem last year.
It won’t be the first time she has sung “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a big event. In 1974, McEntire performed the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.
Her performance was witnessed by country singer Red Steagall, who then helped finance McEntire’s first recording. She continued to sing the anthem at the rodeo for the next decade, most recently doing so in 2017.
Post Malone
Joining McEntire in the pre-game entertainment will be Post Malone. Singing “America the Beautiful”, the “Circles” singer follows Babyface, who sang it in 2023.
The song has been a pre-game tradition at the Super Bowl since 2009.
Andra Day
Another pre-game tradition, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been part of the Super Bowl telecast since Alicia Keys first sang it in 2021. Often called the Black National Anthem, this year’s rendition will be performed by Andra Day.
Day will be the fourth singer to perform the song, after Sheryl Lee Ralph and Mary Mary before her.
Tiësto
For the first time in Super Bowl history, the NFL announced an official in-game DJ this year. Grammy-winner Tiësto has been chosen, and will play during warm-ups and during “featured breaks” throughout the game.
In a statement, the DJ said: “I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII. And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place — Las Vegas.”
The Super Bowl has featured pre-game DJ’s since Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Previous bookings include DJ Khaled, D-Nice, Zedd and DJ Snake.
However, Tiësto will be the first DJ to perform live during the game itself.
But despite all the headline acts, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be hoping Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show isn’t their favorite part of the night.
The game will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3:30pm local time in Las Vegas. That’s a 6:30pm kick-off for East Coast viewers, or 11:30pm in the UK.