With Usher headlining the entertainment at Super Bowl LVIII, we at SportsLens have taken a look at everyone else performing – both before and after Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show.

As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, the eyes of the world will be watching.

While Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will be leading the on-field show, plenty will be paying close attention to the pre-game, halftime and post-game entertainment.

Headlining this year’s NFL showpiece in Las Vegas will be Usher. The “My Boo” singer is one of the most influential figures in R&B, releasing his first album in 1994.

He’s since sold two multi-platinum albums, is a diamond-certified artist and sold more than 43 million albums worldwide.

But headlining the entertainment at one of the world’s biggest events is without doubt one of his crowning achievements.

He won’t be the only artist involved, though. Read on to find out everyone who’s performing at Super Bowl LVIII!