The Ushba Tesoro odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +450 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup 2023 showpiece at Santa Anita Park, California. Can Ushba Tesoro back up his Dubai World Cup triumph with another emphatic victory?

Ushba Tesoro Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Ushba Tesoro sees the prolific Noboru Takagi runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup showpiece – the Breeders’ Cup Classic over the 1m 2f distance.

Ushba Tesoro will be looking to make it six successive victories in the Classic on the dirt, having won on all three starts so far this year. The six-year-old would have to defy the Breeders’ Cup trends and become the first six-year-old in history to win the famous Breeders’ Cup showpiece race, with $6 million in prize purses on the table this year.

The impressive Japanese horse, who won from the back of the field at the 2023 Dubai World Cup back in March (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Classic betting. He is far from a Breeders’ Cup banker, but is the most in-form horse in the race.

Ushba Tesoro will be hoping to give jockey Yuga Kawada his first Breeders’ Cup Classic success, and a maiden victory too for trainer Noboru Takagi. The eye-catching horse will run off 9st and is amongst the favorites here at odds of +450.

He looks to be a really appealing pick on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in the biggest race of the entire 2023 Breeders’ Cup – the Classic over 1m 2f in the main event at 3:40pm.

Ushba Tesoro Breeders’ Cup Odds at +450 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?



📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight +300 | White Abarrio +400 | Ushba Tesoro +450

WATCH: Ushba Tesoro Wins 2023 Dubai World Cup From Back Of The Field

