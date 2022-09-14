Use NFL Promo Code Insiders For $750 Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet From Bovada

Kansas City Chiefs looked imperious in their season opening win and if you fancy them to continue their streak against the LA Chargers on Thursday Night Football we’ve got a $750 free bet offer for you to cash in on.
How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs
Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign-up with Bovada
- Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
- Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets
- Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
Best Chargers vs Chiefs NFL Sports Betting Sites
Bovada NFL Promo Code: Claim $750 In Free Bets
Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.
Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.
The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!
- Check out our LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Predictions & Odds For Thursday Night Football
How To Place A Chargers vs Chiefs Bet With Your Bovada Bonus
Follow our simple steps below to begin placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus which you can use on the week 2 NFL matches (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page)
- Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in their TOP navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds
- Click on your the Chargers vs Chiefs match to bring up more markets (see full week 2 fixtures below)
- Find the market and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
- Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus
Bovada NFL Promo Code Key Terms
- Up to $750 Bonus
- This offer is available for North America new customers only.
- The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
NFL Week 2 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 19, 2022)
- 8:15pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Fri Sept 16
- 1:00pm New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18
- 4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18
- 4:25pm Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18
- 8:20pm Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18
- 7:15pm Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19
- 8:30pm Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Mon Sept 19