Home News use nfl promo code insiders for 1000 in betonline free bets for cincinnati bengals vs miami dolphins

Use NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 In BetOnline Free Bets For Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins

Author image

Updated

18 hours ago

on

5 min read

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens - Tyreek Hill Sensational Touchdown

The undefeated Miami Dolphins take their 3-0 record to Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and we’ve got a $1000 worth of free bets for you to take advantage of by using our NFL Promo Code.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins

Our dedicated BetOnline NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $1000 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit up to $2000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched
  4. Start making your Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins Bets
Open an Account With BetOnline

How To Place Your NFL Bet With The BetOnline Bonus

Follow our simple guide below to begin placing bets with your BetOnline bonus on the NFL markets for the big matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

Below we detail the BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Therefore, if you deposit $2000 using promo code INSIDERS after joining, you’ll be credited with a $1000 bonus to use. Or, if you deposit $1000, you’ll receive a $500 bonus – you get the idea!

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% up to $1000 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
  • Minimum of $55 to get your bankroll rolling

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals BetOnline Odds

Note: BetOnline has more Dolphins v Bengals markets on their site.

Bet Money Line Play
Miami Dolphins
 +175 betonline ag
Cincinnati Bengals
 -205 betonline ag
Sign Up to BetOnline

What To Use My Dolphins v Bengals Thursday Night Football Free Bets On

We get going in ‘week 4’ of the new NFL season tonight with the Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals facing off at the Paul Brown Stadium.

Miami have begun the new season in fine form with three wins over the Bills last week, the Ravens a few weeks back and the Patriots on the opening weekend, so Mike McDaniel’s side will head into this Thursday night week 4 curtain raiser unbeaten and full of confidence.

They will take on a Bengals side that suffered a defeat on week one to the Steelers, then also lost to the Cowboys on week 2, but secured their first win of the season last weekend with a 27-12 triumph over the New York Jets.

The pair last met on Feb 6 2020 in Miami, with the Dolphins winning that 7-19, while they also lead the Bengals in their 25 match series 18-7.

That said, the last two meetings at Cincinnati have seen two wins for the Bengals – but note these were in 2016 and 2018.

Being unbeaten this season, the Dolphins will be popular to win the game and they look the value in the money line market, but with home advantage and a win last weekend, the Bengals could put up a stern test for Miami and most Sportsbooks are taking this view too – making Cincinnati the match favorites before the game.

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Stats

Played: 25
Miami Dolphins Wins: 18
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 6, 2020 Bengals 7 @ Dolphins 19
Key Stat: The Bengals have won their last 2 home games against the Dolphins

NFL Week 4 Fixtures (Sept 29 – Oct 3, 2022)

NFL

  • Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengal, 8:15pm Thursday Sept, 29 2022
  • Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 9:30am Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
  • Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm Monday Oct 3, 2022
