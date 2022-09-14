Use NFL Promo Code Insiders For $1000 Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet From BetOnline

Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert go head-to-head as the Kansas City Chiefs host the LA Chargers on Thursday and keep reading to see how can get $1000 in free bets with the BetOnline NFL promo code.
How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs
Our dedicated BetOnline NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $1000 in free bets by following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
- Deposit up to $1000 and whatever amount you deposit will be matched
- Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022
How To Place Your NFL Bet With The BetOnline Bonus
Follow our simple guide below to begin placing bets with your BetOnline bonus on the NFL markets for whichever of the Week 2 games takes your fancy.
- Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
- Find the Chiefs vs Chargers market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)
- Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’
BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets
Below we detail the BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.
Therefore, if you deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS after joining, you’ll be credited with a $250 bonus to use. Or, if you deposit $1000, you’ll receive a $1000 bonus – you get the idea!
BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms
- 100% up to $1000 Bonus
- This offer is available for North America new customers only.
- The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
- Minimum of $55 to get your bankroll rolling
NFL Week 2 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 19, 2022)
- 8:15pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Fri Sept 16
- 1:00pm New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18
- 1:00pm Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18
- 4:05pm Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18
- 4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18
- 4:25pm Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18
- 8:20pm Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18
- 7:15pm Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19
- 8:30pm Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Mon Sept 19