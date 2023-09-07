NFL

Use MyBookie Promo Code LENS For $1000 In NFL Free Bets Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season Kickoff

MYBOOKIE BONUS

The 2023/24 season kicks-off in Kansas on Thursday night, and there is no time better than now to make use of MyBookie’s promo code offer, which affords new users up to $1000 in NFL free bets.

MyBookie Promo Code For NFL Free Bets – LENS

MyBookie is the place to be ahead of the Chiefs and the Lions’ opening game clash on Thursday. With their NFL free bets offering using this exclusive promo code, new customers can explore their extensive sportsbook right the way through Week 1 and beyond.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Promo Code Offer At MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 using promo code LENS, and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in NFL free bets
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports

Pros To Using MyBookie 

  • 1000’s of NFL markets including spreads, player props and futures
  • 10 year’s worth of experience online
  • Live chat support and excellent customer service
  • Wide variety of payment options including crypto
  • No KYC checks

  • Some deposit options incur fees
  • Slightly outdated interface
MyBookie NFL Betting Options

MyBookie is equipped with everything an avid bettor should need, which is good news ahead of the NFL returning.

Customers can, of course, sink their teeth into Week 1 by selecting moneyline and spread winners from each game, but there is also parlay building capabilities to help maximise your winnings.

These could be combined certain match selections together, or perhaps player props such as touchdowns, passing yards or sacks.

As well as this, bettors can take a glimpse further down the line by predicting Super Bowl, divisional and conference winners.

Is MyBookie A Legit NFL Betting Site?

Having launched in 2014, MyBookie has a reputation of being one of the USA’s most popular online sportsbooks.

They are an offshore sportsbook, but are fully listened and allow anyone from the States to sign up, regardless of where they reside.

This comes with a few worthwhile benefits, including:

  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks
  • ANYONE can bet in the USA, even if residing in a restricted state
  • NO taxes on winnings
