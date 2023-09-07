Using Everygame’s exclusive promo code WELCOME500 when signing up as a new customer, users can claim up to $500 in NFL free bets ahead of Thursday’s season opener.
Everygame NFL Free Bets Promo Code – WELCOME500
Week 1 of the season is here, with the Chiefs and the Lions getting things underway on Thursday night.
With that in mind, now is the optimal time to make use of Everygame’s generous promo code welcome offer, which allows users to redeem up to $500 in NFL free bets.
How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets Promo Code Offer At Everygame
- Click to register with Everygame
- Deposit $500 using promo code WELCOME500 and get a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in NFL free bets
|1.
|
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Pros to Using Everygame
- Reputable sportsbook since 1996
- Extensive NFL markets with traditional and niche options
- Generous welcome offer
- Weekly parlay prize draws
Cons to Using Everygame
- Fees on certain payment options
|1.
|
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Everygame NFL Betting Options
There are endless avenues with which to bet on the NFL at Everygame.
Not only will users find traditional game markets such as spreads and moneyline winners, but throughout the season there is the opportunity to bet on NFL futures, player props, regular and postseason win totals – the list is endless.
Whoever you are predicting to prevail as divisional and conference winners later in the season can also be staked on, as well as who will win individual awards such as MVP or Rookie of the Year.
RELATED: NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game
Is Everygame A Legit NFL Betting Site?
Having been a licensed and reputable online sportsbook since the mid 1990’s, it’s safe to say Everygame can be trusted.
They are an offshore sportsbook, but allow users in the USA to bet from anywhere they wish, even if you reside in a restricted state
Due to the fact they operate offshore, there are a host of unique benefits that Everygame can offer to customers:
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks
- ANYONE can bet in the USA, even in a restricted state
- NO taxes on winnings
|1.
|
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
NFL Content You May Like
- Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
- Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023
- Patrick Mahomes Predicted To Throw Most Passing Yards In The 2023 Regular Season
- Justin Jefferson Primed And Ready For Another Season As The NFL’s Leader For Receiving Yards
- Live Betting NFL Guide – Compare The Best NFL Live Betting Sites for 2023
- Best NFL Betting Apps 2023 – List of Top Football Betting Apps in US
- Best Offshore Betting Sites Review – Compare Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites
- Best Online Gambling Sites 2023 – Best Gambling Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed