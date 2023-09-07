Using Everygame’s exclusive promo code WELCOME500 when signing up as a new customer, users can claim up to $500 in NFL free bets ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

Everygame NFL Free Bets Promo Code – WELCOME500

Week 1 of the season is here, with the Chiefs and the Lions getting things underway on Thursday night.

With that in mind, now is the optimal time to make use of Everygame’s generous promo code welcome offer, which allows users to redeem up to $500 in NFL free bets.

How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets Promo Code Offer At Everygame

Click to register with Everygame Deposit $500 using promo code WELCOME500 and get a 100% deposit bonus Receive $500 in NFL free bets

Pros to Using Everygame

Reputable sportsbook since 1996

Extensive NFL markets with traditional and niche options

Generous welcome offer

Weekly parlay prize draws

Cons to Using Everygame

Fees on certain payment options

Everygame NFL Betting Options

There are endless avenues with which to bet on the NFL at Everygame.

Not only will users find traditional game markets such as spreads and moneyline winners, but throughout the season there is the opportunity to bet on NFL futures, player props, regular and postseason win totals – the list is endless.

Whoever you are predicting to prevail as divisional and conference winners later in the season can also be staked on, as well as who will win individual awards such as MVP or Rookie of the Year.

Is Everygame A Legit NFL Betting Site?

Having been a licensed and reputable online sportsbook since the mid 1990’s, it’s safe to say Everygame can be trusted.

They are an offshore sportsbook, but allow users in the USA to bet from anywhere they wish, even if you reside in a restricted state

Due to the fact they operate offshore, there are a host of unique benefits that Everygame can offer to customers:

No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks

ANYONE can bet in the USA, even in a restricted state

NO taxes on winnings

