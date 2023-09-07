In preparation for Thursday night’s season opener, there is $750 worth of NFL free bets ready to be claimed using Bovada’s promo code welcome offer.

Bovada Promo Code For NFL Free Bets – BTCSWB750

There really is no time better than now to make use of Bovada’s generous welcome offer, with affords new users with the chance to redeem up to $750 in NFL free bets.

The Lions and the Chiefs get the season underway on Thursday night at Arrowhead, so start the campaign right with Bovada.

How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets Promo Code Offer At Bovada

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 using promo code BTCSWB750 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in NFL free bets

Pros to Using Bovada

Focused markets with a heavy emphasis on NFL betting

Traditional and niche betting options available

Live, in-play wagering and live streaming available

No KYC checks

Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of experience online

Cons to Using Bovada

Fees for certain debit/credit card deposits.

Bovada NFL Betting Options

Bovada is home to one of the most comprehensive NFL hubs in online sports betting.

Although bettors will be familiar with traditional markets such as moneyline winners and over/under spreads, other popular choices with exiting users include player props.

If you think Patrick Mahomes will enjoy an explosive start to the 2023/24 season on Thursday, you can wager on him reaching certain milestones, such as a certain amount of passing yards, or perhaps the number of passing touchdowns he throws.

Looking further ahead, there is also the opportunity to place money on NFL futures such as Super Bowl and divisional winners.

Is Bovada A Legit NFL Betting Site?

With thousands of customers already fully fledged Bovada users, they have become one of the USA’s most popular online destinations for wagering.

They are an offshore sportsbook, but are fully liscensed and have been since 2011.

Bovada, being offshore, also allows customers to benefit from a few unique features:

No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks

ANYONE can bet in the USA, even if residing in a restricted state

NO taxes on winnings

