In preparation for Thursday night’s season opener, there is $750 worth of NFL free bets ready to be claimed using Bovada’s promo code welcome offer.
Bovada Promo Code For NFL Free Bets – BTCSWB750
There really is no time better than now to make use of Bovada’s generous welcome offer, with affords new users with the chance to redeem up to $750 in NFL free bets.
The Lions and the Chiefs get the season underway on Thursday night at Arrowhead, so start the campaign right with Bovada.
How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets Promo Code Offer At Bovada
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit $1,000 using promo code BTCSWB750 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in NFL free bets
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Pros to Using Bovada
- Focused markets with a heavy emphasis on NFL betting
- Traditional and niche betting options available
- Live, in-play wagering and live streaming available
- No KYC checks
- Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of experience online
Cons to Using Bovada
- Fees for certain debit/credit card deposits.
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Bovada NFL Betting Options
Bovada is home to one of the most comprehensive NFL hubs in online sports betting.
Although bettors will be familiar with traditional markets such as moneyline winners and over/under spreads, other popular choices with exiting users include player props.
If you think Patrick Mahomes will enjoy an explosive start to the 2023/24 season on Thursday, you can wager on him reaching certain milestones, such as a certain amount of passing yards, or perhaps the number of passing touchdowns he throws.
Looking further ahead, there is also the opportunity to place money on NFL futures such as Super Bowl and divisional winners.
RELATED: NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game
Is Bovada A Legit NFL Betting Site?
With thousands of customers already fully fledged Bovada users, they have become one of the USA’s most popular online destinations for wagering.
They are an offshore sportsbook, but are fully liscensed and have been since 2011.
Bovada, being offshore, also allows customers to benefit from a few unique features:
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks
- ANYONE can bet in the USA, even if residing in a restricted state
- NO taxes on winnings
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
NFL Content You May Like
- Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
- Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023
- Patrick Mahomes Predicted To Throw Most Passing Yards In The 2023 Regular Season
- Justin Jefferson Primed And Ready For Another Season As The NFL’s Leader For Receiving Yards
- Live Betting NFL Guide – Compare The Best NFL Live Betting Sites for 2023
- Best NFL Betting Apps 2023 – List of Top Football Betting Apps in US
- Best Offshore Betting Sites Review – Compare Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites
- Best Online Gambling Sites 2023 – Best Gambling Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed