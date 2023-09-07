Up to $1000 in NFL free bets can be yours ahead of the NFL season opener on Thursday, courtesy of BetNow’s promo code for new customers.
BetNow Promo Code For NFL Free Bets – BN100
$1000 in NFL free bets in certainly not to be sniffed at, particularly with the Chiefs and the Lions about to get the season underway on Thursday night.
How To Claim Your NFL Betting Promo Code Offer At BetNow
- Create a BetNow account
- Deposit funds into your account using promo code BN100
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Use your NFL free bets.
|1.
|
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Pros To Using BetNow
- Over 20 sports to wager on
- Huge NFL offering with popular and niche markets
- Trusted sportsbook with nearly 10 years experience
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options
- No KYC checks
Cons To Using BetNow
- Some deposit options incur fees
|1.
|
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
BetNow NFL Betting Options
Over at BetNow, there is no shortage of options to begin betting on the NFL, once you have redeemed your promo code offer.
Traditional moneyline wagers and over/under spreads are always popular choices for bettors, but player props such as betting on the number of passing yards, sacks or touchdowns is a great way to maximise your wagers.
There is, of course, the opportunity to predict divisional and conference winners later in the season. Predicting who will be the last two at the Super Bowl, or perhaps who will be the MVP winner, are all options at BetNow.
RELATED: NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game
Is BetNow A Legit NFL Betting Site?
Having launched in 2016, BetNow has grown to be one of the USA’s most popular online sportsbooks.
They are an offshore sportsbook, but are fully listened and allow anyone from the States to sign up, regardless of where they reside.
This comes with a few worthwhile benefits, including:
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks
- ANYONE can bet in the USA, even if residing in a restricted state
- NO taxes on winnings
|1.
|
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
NFL Content You May Like
- Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
- Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023
- Patrick Mahomes Predicted To Throw Most Passing Yards In The 2023 Regular Season
- Justin Jefferson Primed And Ready For Another Season As The NFL’s Leader For Receiving Yards
- Live Betting NFL Guide – Compare The Best NFL Live Betting Sites for 2023
- Best NFL Betting Apps 2023 – List of Top Football Betting Apps in US
- Best Offshore Betting Sites Review – Compare Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites
- Best Online Gambling Sites 2023 – Best Gambling Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed