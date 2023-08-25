College Football

USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
4 min read
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay

There will be high hopes at the Coliseum for the Trojans’ opener in LA this weekend, and we are looking ahead with a USC vs San Jose same game parlay.

USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Over 66.5 @ -110
  • First Half Winner: USC @ -115
  • USC Over 48.5 Points @ -105

All three selections combine for a same game parlay at odds of +158, which can be backed at BetOnline below.

USC vs San Jose State Game Info

  • 📅: Saturday, August 26
  • ⏱: Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • 📺: Pac-12 Network

USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Over 66.5

The Trojans hit the over in 11 of their 15 games last year, and are expected to walk away with a heavy victory in this opener. They enter Week 0 as the strongest favourites of the round at a price of -8000, which indicates little hope for San Jose.

That isn’t to say the Spartans have no hope, particularly when you take into account they finished with a 7-5 winning season, losing to Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and return 14 starters from 2022.

USC were, at times, vulnerable defensively and struggled with turnovers. Despite the glaring disparity in the markets, this pits arguably two of the the top offenses in the Pac-12 and Mountain West against each other.

USC put up over 66 in their opening game against the Rice Owls last year, and we expect this to be a point-laden start.

RELATED: College Football Week 0 Picks: Lines, Odds, Predictions And Best Bets For August Openers

USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Pick 2: First Half Winner – USC

This next selection is fairly straightforward – USC should race into an early lead.

Heisman Trophy recipient Caleb Williams will be aiming to become the first repeat winner in 48 years, and will be eager to pick up where he left off last season.

He has a glittering supporting cast in Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice, Mario Williams and freshman Zachariah Branch, who should overwhelm San Jose in the opening stages if they race out the blocks.

The Trojans had a tendency to do just that last season, ranking in the top five for most first half points on average per game, with 20.5.

USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Pick 3: USC Over 48.5 Points @ -105

USC have an iron-clad record against MWC teams (34-1-1) and have won each of their opening games when playing at the Coliseum, a record that stretches back 26 years.

They were also undefeated at home across seven games, and their ability to turn the screw in front of their home fans makes this next selection a possible scenario this weekend.

They averaged 41.36 points per game in 2022, and with Williams touted for the  No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft next year, he will need to galvanise the rest of his cohort to try and push for the Pac-12 title this time around.

Expect a big offensive display, particularly with the added safety net of an improved defence having attacked the off-season hard for transfers, adding the likes of Tre’Quon Fegans,  Bear Alexander and Anthony Lucas.

RELATED: Which College Football Team Has Produced The Most NFL Draft Picks?

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

