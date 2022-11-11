USA World Cup Odds 2022: USMNT -105 To Qualify From Group B

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and the United States are preparing for a tough Group B alongside England, Wales and Iran.

The USA’s 26-man roster selected by Gregg Berhalter to fly to Qatar has been revealed, headlined by the likes of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Full USMNT World Cup 2022 Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

USMNT Odds To Qualify From Group B

To Qualify From Group B Odds Play England -1500 USA -105 Wales

+115 Iran

+350

Note: Odds are subject to change

Christian Pulisic says USMNT have ‘the intention to win the World Cup’

In an interview earlier this year, Chelsea forward and USMNT captain Christian Pulisic said the team is going to Qatar with the intention of winning the competition.

“I think we’re going there with the intention to go win the World Cup. “There is no reason why any team should go there without that confidence and that’s exactly how we’re gonna go into this big event.