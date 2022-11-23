USA vs England Free Bet: The Best Place To Bet On USMNT To Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The USMNT take on England on Friday in their second World Cup fixture and having dropped points late on against Wales in the opening matchday, the USA know that England is a must win clash.

We have picked out the best place to back USMNT to win on Friday

USA vs England Preview

England will be looking to secure qualification to the last 16 on Friday in their second group game, however a USMNT in desperate need of a win stand in their way.

Having conceded a late equaliser against Wales in the opening game, USA sit 3rd in the group with only Iran below them following their 6-2 defeat to England.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Points GF GA GD 1* England 1 1 0 0 3 6 2 +4 2* Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 4 Iran 1 0 0 1 0 2 6 -4

Despite the loss, USMNT looked good against Wales on Monday and largely dominated the game until the late penalty was awarded.

Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic both looked sharp throughout the first half and when ‘Captain America’ slipped Weah through on goal, the 22-year-old expertly buried the ball past Wayne Hennessey in net.

England may have impressed with a mauling over Iran in their opening game, however the two goals conceded will be a worry to Gareth Southgate who’s vulnerable defence could prove an issue against USA’s hungry young attackers.

