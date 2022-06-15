US Open Top 10 Finish Betting Tips, Odds and Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the 2022 US Open getting underway in just 24 hours time, all of the best golfers in the world will be putting their final practice and preparations in ahead of teeing off in the 122nd US Open on Thursday. The Country Club takes centre stage, hosting the event for the first time since 1988.

We have some exclusive US Open betting tips for SportsLens readers which you can check out by clicking the link. We have also outlined who we think has the best chance of leading after Round 1 with some amazing prices for our readers to back.

But this article is all about finishing inside the Top 10 come Sunday evening. Who do you think will have a great week in Massachusetts and be there or there abouts after 72 holes? Without any further ado, here is who we fancy to be inside the Top 10 of the US Open leaderboard come end of play on Sunday.

US Open Preview

Major championship golf is always highly compelling, and this week should be no different. The 122nd US Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as PGA Champion, Justin Thomas, Masters Champion and world number one, Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, and multiple major winner, Jordan Spieth, all feature this week at The Country Club, aiming to become the US Open champion.

Jon Rahm won this event 12-months ago, finishing on -6 par, one shot ahead of South African, Louis Oosthuizen. If you think the Spaniard has what it takes to defend his title and claim his second US Open victory, you can back him at a price of 14/1 with Virgin Bet. Rahm is one of the leading market contenders, and it is clear to see why.

Taking a look at the course itself, The Country Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1895 by American golf course architect, Willie Campbell and is one of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The course is a par 71 and is over 7,000 yards in length. The US Open has been held here since in 1988, 1963 and 1913, as well as hosting the Ryder Cup in 1999.

The purse for this event is a staggering $12.5 million, with the winner taking home a tasty $2.25 million. This is one of the highest paying tournaments n the golfing schedule, alongside The Masters, PGA Championship and The Open Championship. Not bad for four days work!

Now we are focusing on who we believe has the best chance of a great run this week in the US Open, which could well end in a Top 10 finish come Sunday night. Here is who we are backing to play some stellar golf and go close to winning this week at The Country Club.

US Open Top 10 Finish Betting Tips

US Open Tip 1: Jordan Spieth to finish in the Top 10 @ 13/5 with Virgin Bet

Fresh off the back of a win this season as well as some second place finishes and several top 10’s, Jordan Spieth comes to The Country Club this week somewhere near his superb best.

The former world number one and three-time major champion hasn’t won a major since 2017, so is hungry for more major championship success this week. Spieth won this event back in 2015, and will be hopeful of adding a second US Open crown to his ever-growing resumé.

Spieth had been struggling for a long period of time with his game, with two of his best assets, his driving and putting, both going missing. However, the 28-year-old has turned that around and looks in a great place ahead of this weeks 122nd US Open.

The course is one that could suit the eye of Spieth, so if he brings his form from the past two months to Brookline this week, he not just has a chance of finishing inside the Top 10, but a big chance of winning the whole event.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders and one of the most in form players in the world right now. Definitely worth backing at a great price of 13/5 with Virgin Bet.

US Open Tip 2: Xander Schauffele to finish in the Top 10 @ 12/5 with Virgin Bet

Xander Schauffele has finished inside the Top 10 in nine major championships since 2017. The 28-year-old is one of the most consistent players on tour, and certainly has the game to be able to contend with all of the best golfers in the world on a regular basis.

The even more impressive statistic is that Schauffele has finished inside the Top 10 at the US Open for five years in a row. In 2017 he came in a tie for fifth, in 2018 he finished sixth. Then in 2019, he has his best finish to date in the US Open, finishing in third place.

The American Ryder Cup superstar then also finished fifth and seventh respectively in the 2020 and 2021 US Open’s. If this doesn’t tell you that Xander Schauffele will almost certainly be hanging about at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday night, then we don’t know what will.

Certainly in with a big chance of a Top 10 finish at a great price of 12/5 with Virgin Bet.

US Open Tip 3: Brooks Koepka to finish in the Top 10 @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet

Another major championship machine who we think has every chance of finishing inside the Top 10, perhaps even winning the event, is Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has won the US Open on two occasions, going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. Koepka has four major’s to his name, with the other two being PGA Championships. The 32-year-old certainly knows how to play his best golf when it comes to the major championships, and he will be hoping for more of the same this year.

After winning both the 117th and 118th US Open, Koepka has followed that up with a second place finish in 2019, followed by a fourth place finish last year. The American didn’t play in the 2020 US Open due to injury, so in reality, the last four times Koepka has played in the US Open, he has won it twice, finished runner-up and fourth.

Quite the impressive resumé from the four time major champion and former world number one.

Certainly capable of winning the event for the third time and likely to finish inside the Top 10, therefore very backable at a price of 5/1 with Virgin Bet.

Finish Inside The Top 10 – US Open Odds

Golfer (To finish in Top 10) Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy 13/10 Justin Thomas 6/4 Scottie Scheffler 13/8 Jon Rahm 13/8 Cameron Smith 9/4 Xander Schauffele 12/5 Patrick Cantlay 12/5 Jordan Spieth 13/5 Matthew Fitzpatrick 13/5 Collin Morikawa 14/5

Other notable mentions

Although Spieth, Schauffele and Koepka are our biggest fancies to have a great week and finish inside the Top 10 at The Country Club, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance of having a strong week in the US Open at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 11/4, Will Zalatoris @ 11/4, Viktor Hovland @ 3/1, Corey Conners @ 9/2 and Seamus Power @ 13/2. All prices are with Bet UK.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets