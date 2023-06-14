Golf

US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers For Third Major

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
8 min read
us open golf
us open golf

Claim up to $5,550 in US Open free bets ahead of the 123rd renewal of the the third golfing major of the season. You can then use these betting offers to place your U.S. Open golf bets as the action gets underway on Thursday June 15.

Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet on . Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your golf  betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for US Open Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – US golf for US Open betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and golf odds for the 2023 US Open
  • BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for US Open
  • MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and golf odds ahead of the US Open
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

RELATED:  PGA Tour & LIV Golf Merger: Rival Leagues End Feud By Joining Forces

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 US Open Golf

Across the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on golf in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early golf prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for golf bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 US Open in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US golf betting sites.

How To Bet on The US Open in ANY US State

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your 2023 U.S. Open bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

When is the US Open 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 123rd U.S. Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA
  • 🎲  U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.

It’s the 123rd US Open – the third of the big golfing majors – this week as the action gets going on Thursday June 15.

As always, the event is staged over four rounds and will climax on Sunday June 18, with Los Angeles Country Club the venue this year.

Last year’s winner Matthew Fitzpatrick will be looking to defend his crown and become the first back-to-back winner since recent PGA hero Brooks Koepka (2017 & 18).

The current US Open golf betting favorites are recent Masters winner Jon Rahm and world number Scottie Scheffler. Rahm won the event in 2021 for the first time, while Scheffler is still hunting his first success in this event.

Rory McIlroy, who took the US Open in 2011 is just behind them in the betting as the Northern Ireland world number three looks to win golfing major number five.

RELATED: Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets

How To Get a US Open Golf Free Bet in US

If you want to get in on the 2023 US Open golf betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended golf sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 US Open golf with these betting offers.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 US Open betting

1. BetOnline US Open Golf Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of golf markets, that include the upcoming 2023 US Open – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 123rd US Open and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

Claim the BetOnline US Open betting offer

2. BetUS US Open Golf Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for US Open golf betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your US Open bets on June 14-18, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS US Open golf betting offer

3. BetNow US Open Golf Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including golf so betting on the 2023 US Open is simple.

There is also a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% to look out for – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

Claim the BetNow US Open golf betting offer

4. MyBookie US Open Golf Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your US Open golf betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the golf.

Claim the MyBookie US Open golf betting offer

5. Everygame US Open Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and golf fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the US Open meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame US Open golf betting offer

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Scottie Scheffler 15/2
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Rory McIlroy 12/1
  • Brooks Koepka 12/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 14/1
  • Viktor Hovland 16/1
  • Xander Schauffele 20/1
  • Collin Morikawa 25/1
  • Jordan Spieth 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 28/1
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1
  • Max Homa 28/1
  • Tony Finau 30/1
  • Dustin Johnson 35/1
  • Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jason Day Golf
Golf

LATEST Jason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  60min
Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  14min

Not long to go until the 2023 US Open gets underway – this year at Los Angeles Country Club. Prior to the third major of the year, here at SportsLens…

Phil Mickelson Golf
Golf
Phil Mickelson Net Worth & Career Earnings: Three-Time Masters Champion Boasts $400 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  38min

US Open week is here as one of the biggest tournaments of the year kicks off this week. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at…

Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Net Worth & Career Earnings: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Collin Morikawa Golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Two-Time Major Champion Boasts $7 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Former Masters Champion Has $110 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Xander Schauffele Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Arrow to top