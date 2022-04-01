US Masters Odds: Jon Rahm 8/1 favourite for Augusta showdown

Hideki Matsuyama will be looking to fend off a strong field as the Japanese star looks to retain his Masters title at the 86th edition of the world’s most famous golf tournament.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the bookmaker’s favourite ahead of a bunched pack which includes the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Five-time Masters champions Tiger Woods, who holds a staggering 36 Augusta National records, is lurking in the wings at 40/1 with Virgin Sport.

US Masters Odds: Bookmaker’s favourites for 2022 Augusta showdown

The Masters is considered by many in golf to be the pinnacle of the sport and the prestige that surrounds the Augusta National course in unrivalled. Participation in the Masters Tournament is by invitation only, and the tournament has the smallest field of the major championships.

There is a huge buzz ahead of this year’s showpiece after last year’s event was played in front of no crowds due to covid restrictions. Names among the top of the odds list include the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

The Texan snatched that title away from Jon Rahm at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when he defeated Kevin Kisner in the championship duel last week and the pair are set to duel it out again as the Masters.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

However, speaking of the former World No. 1, the Spaniard currently sits as the betting favourite to win the green jacket despite losing out to Scheffler in Austin, Texas.

With his 20th PGA Tour win coming earlier this season, McIlroy is the best British hope of glory according to the bookies. The Northern Irishman is 16/1 in the latest 2022 Masters odds from Virgin Sport.

Just four golfers have shorter Masters odds 2022, including Rahm (8/1), Jordan Spieth (12/1), Cameron Smith (12/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1).

Current US Masters Odds courtesy of Virgin Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jon Rahm 8/1 Scottie Scheffler 12/1 Cameron Smith 14/1 Justin Thomas 14/1 Dustin Johnson 16/1 Rory McIlroy 16/1 Brooks Koepka 18/1 Jordan Spieth 18/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Collin Morikawa 20/1 Xander Shauffele 20/1 BAR THE FIELD 25/1

When does the Masters 2022 start?

This year’s tournament gets underway on Thursday April 10th and concludes on Sunday April 13th. The total purse for the 2022 edition of the Masters is $11,500,000.

Virgin Bet Masters 2022 Betting Offer: Get £20 in Bonuses

Virgin Bet are offering new customers a healthy £20 in bonus bets when placing a £10 bet on the Masters. With the four day tournament set to get underway next week, what better way to get in the mood than with £20 worth of free bets to use on the world famous golf extravaganza.

Can Tiger Woods do it again, or is it Jon Rahm’s time to shine and claim his second ever major title? He faces competition from a raft of home favourites who will be cheered on by a partizan American crowd, who will be vocal in their support for the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Masters 2022 Betting Offer?

