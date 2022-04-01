Countries
US Masters Odds: Jon Rahm 8/1 favourite for Augusta showdown

US Masters Odds: Jon Rahm 8/1 favourite for Augusta showdown

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

hideki matsuyama of japan plays his shot from the 18th tee news photo 1618182898

Hideki Matsuyama will be looking to fend off a strong field as the Japanese star looks to retain his Masters title at the 86th edition of the world’s most famous golf tournament.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the bookmaker’s favourite ahead of a bunched pack which includes the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Five-time Masters champions Tiger Woods, who holds a staggering 36 Augusta National records, is lurking in the wings at 40/1 with Virgin Sport.

US Masters Odds: Bookmaker’s favourites for 2022 Augusta showdown

The Masters is considered by many in golf to be the pinnacle of the sport and the prestige that surrounds the Augusta National course in unrivalled. Participation in the Masters Tournament is by invitation only, and the tournament has the smallest field of the major championships.

There is a huge buzz ahead of this year’s showpiece after last year’s event was played in front of no crowds due to covid restrictions. Names among the top of the odds list include the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

The Texan snatched that title away from Jon Rahm at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when he defeated Kevin Kisner in the championship duel last week and the pair are set to duel it out again as the Masters.

However, speaking of the former World No. 1, the Spaniard currently sits as the betting favourite to win the green jacket despite losing out to Scheffler in Austin, Texas.

With his 20th PGA Tour win coming earlier this season, McIlroy is the best British hope of glory according to the bookies. The Northern Irishman is 16/1 in the latest 2022 Masters odds from Virgin Sport.

Just four golfers have shorter Masters odds 2022, including Rahm (8/1), Jordan Spieth (12/1), Cameron Smith (12/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1).

Current US Masters Odds courtesy of Virgin Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jon Rahm 8/1 Virgin Bet logo
Scottie Scheffler 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
Cameron Smith 14/1 Virgin Bet logo
Justin Thomas 14/1 Virgin Bet logo
Dustin Johnson 16/1 Virgin Bet logo
Rory McIlroy 16/1 Virgin Bet logo
Brooks Koepka 18/1 Virgin Bet logo
Jordan Spieth 18/1 Virgin Bet logo
Viktor Hovland 18/1 Virgin Bet logo
Collin Morikawa 20/1 Virgin Bet logo
Xander Shauffele 20/1 Virgin Bet logo
BAR THE FIELD 25/1 Virgin Bet logo

When does the Masters 2022 start?

This year’s tournament gets underway on Thursday April 10th and concludes on Sunday April 13th. The total purse for the 2022 edition of the Masters is $11,500,000.

