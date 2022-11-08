Updated NFL Playoff Odds Halfway Through The Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 NFL season is already halfway over and teams are currently pushing for the playoffs.

This season has been different than many others. Teams you would not expect to be in the hunt for a playoff spot are now contending. While other teams with Playoff aspirations are seemingly under-performing.

The playoff might have changed now that the NFL season is halfway over. We know what teams are contending and what teams are not. These are the current playoff odds according to NFL offshore sports-books.

NFC South Playoff Odds

There are only two teams from the NFC South considered for the playoffs. This just shows how bad the NFC South really is.

Atlanta Falcons: +210

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -200

New Orleans Saints: +550

With a win against the Los Angeles Rams last week, Tampa Bay are now the favorites to win the division ultimately going to the playoffs, even though that’s not saying much.

NFC East Playoff Odds

The NFC East has been more competitive than expected with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys all in playoff contention.

Dallas Cowboys: -5000

New York Giants: -260

It would appear that most betting sites are giving the Eagles the runaway favorite to win the NFC East. These odds do suggest that a total of three NFC East teams will make the playoffs.

NFC West Playoff Odds

The NFC West has gotten more competitive in recent weeks. Arizona and Los Angeles have been underwhelming to say the least this season.

Arizona Cardinals: +1200

Los Angeles Rams: +220

San Fransisco 49ers: -350

Seattle Seahawks: -275

These odds suggests that reining Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams will msot likely not make the playoffs. Seattle and San Francisco are both neck and neck with the odds giving San Fran the edge.

NFC North Playoff Odds

The NFC has also been an underwhelming division with the Minnesota Vikings heavily favored with a record of 7-1.

Chicago Bears: +1400

Green Bay Packers: +700

The Bears and the Packers are the only two teams that have a shot at making the playoffs in this division other than Minnesota. It does not seem likely either of these two teams make the playoffs. Chicago is trending in the right direction.

AFC South Playoff Odds

The AFC South has also been one of the worst divisions in the NFL. It turns out the Tennessee Titans are favored to win the division at a record of 6-3.

Tennessee Titans: -500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +300

Indianapolis Colts: +600

According to these odds, the Jaguars have jumped the Colts as that was not the case coming into the season. These two teams are not likely to make the playoffs and seems that Tennessee will be the only AFC South representative.

AFC East Playoff Odds.

The AFC East has been really competitive just like the NFC counterpart. All teams have a winning record and will be difficult to have some if not all in the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins: -400

New England Patriots: +145

New York Jets: -115

These odds suggests that the Buffalo are still the heavy favorites to win the division even with the loss to the Jets last week. Having said that, this division is still up for grabs, and it could be decided in the last few weeks of the season.

AFC West Playoff Odds

The AFC West has been hit or miss this year. There are teams like the Kansas City Chiefs who are always the favorites to win the division. Each other team in the AFC West improved over the season, but have yet to keep it together throughout.

Denver Broncos: +800

Las Vegas Raiders: +800

Los Angeles Chargers: -175

According to these odds, it seems like the only team feasible of making the playoffs are the Los Angeles Chargers. It will still be tough competing with Kansas City, but Los Angeles have had a respectable season despite them not leading the division.

AFC North Playoff Odds

The AFC North is also a toss up on who will win the division. The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored at this current moment.

Baltimore Ravens: -1500

Cincinnati Bengals: -140

Cleveland Browns: +400

These odds suggest that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to come close to making the playoffs. Cleveland could be a dark horse candidate with Deshaun Watson coming back soon, but it is Baltimore’s division to lose.