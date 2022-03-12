Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Union Berlin will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart live stream
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Preview
The home side are in dismal form heading into this contest and they have lost four of the last five league matches. They are currently 7th in the league table and Union Berlin will have to improve immensely if they want to secure European qualification for the next season.
This is a golden opportunity for Union Berlin to pick up an important home win against one of the weakest sides in the division. Union Berlin are currently undefeated in 26 of their last 28 home matches in the Bundesliga and Stuttgart are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive away defeats.
Meanwhile, Stuttgart are in the relegation zone right now but they have ended their winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach last time out. The away side will be hoping to pull off an upset once again this weekend.
When does Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Team News
Union Berlin team news
Union Berlin are will be without the services of Andreas Luthe, Kevin Behrens and Levin Oztunali after they tested positive for coronavirus.
Union Berlin predicted line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Ronnow; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Promel, Trimmel; Becker, Awoniyi
VfB Stuttgart team news
The visitors will be without Nikolas Nartey, Silas and Mohamed Sankoh because of injuries.
VfB Stuttgart predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito, Sousa; Endo, Karazor, Fuhrich; Tomas, Kalajdzic, Marmoush
