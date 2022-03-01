Union Berlin vs St Pauli top five betting offers and free bets for German Cup match

Union Berlin will be looking to advance to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals when they host second-tier side St Pauli in Berlin on Tuesday night. In the previous round, the hosts defeated Hertha Berlin 3-2 to go to the last eight, while St Pauli stunned Borussia Dortmund in the last round in mid-January.

Union Berlin vs St Pauli prediction

Union Berlin has been in decent form in the Bundesliga recently, despite their previous three league setbacks. They’ve also been scoring goals at a good clip. Their defense, on the other hand, has been a source of concern recently.

They advanced to the DFB Pokal Quarter-Finals with a 3-2 full-time victory over Hertha Berlin away from home. They’ve also managed to put on a good show in previous DFB Pokal matches.

St. Pauli, on the other hand, advanced to the Quarter-Finals after overcoming Dortmund, a German first-division giant, 2-1 at home. They astonished everyone by defeating the Yellow Giants despite being the underdogs in the betting.

Following such a competitive performance, they will enter the next match in high spirits, seeking to advance to the DFB Pokal Semifinals. Union Berlin and St. Pauli are expected to play a highly contested DFB Pokal match at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Tuesday evening.

