Union Berlin vs St Pauli live stream: How to watch German Cup for free

Union Berlin vs St Pauli preview

In the first round of the cup tournament, Union Berlin defeated Turkgucu Munchen 1-0 before going on to beat Waldhof Mannheim 3-1 in extra time in the second round. In the final 16 of the competition, they defeated city rivals Hertha Berlin 3-2.

The hosts have never advanced farther than the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals, falling 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent effort, and will be hoping for better fortune this time.

With a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal, St Pauli pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent DFB-Pokal history. Earlier in the competition, they defeated FC Magdeburg and Dynamo Dresden.

St Pauli will make their domestic cup debut in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and will be hoping to put their skills to the test against another top-flight opponent.

Union Berlin vs St Pauli team news

Union Berlin team news

Prior to the midweek match, the hosts had no injured or suspended players.

Union Berlin predicted line-up

Luthe; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Khedira; Trimmel, Mohwald, Promel, Oczipka; Awoniyi, Becker

St Pauli team news

Prior to Tuesday’s cup match, the hosts have a long list of ailing players. Marcel Hartel was hurt in the weekend encounter for the hosts and will join Ettiene Amenyido, Christopher Avevor, James Lawrence, Sebastian Ohlsson, and Jannes Luca Wieckhoff on the St Pauli injury list.

St Pauli predicted lineup

Vasilj; Dzwigala, Zander, Medic, Paqarada; Irvine, Aremu, Hartel; Makienok, Kyrereh, Burgstaller

