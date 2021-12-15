Football Betting Tips — Union Berlin v Freiburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Both teams have been in disappointing form in recent weeks and this should be a fascinating contest between two evenly matched teams.

Freiburg are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in the last five league matches and Union Berlin have lost three of their last six league matches.

However, Union Berlin have been formidable at home for a while now and they are undefeated in 23 of their last 24 home matches in the Bundesliga.