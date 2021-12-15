Countries
Football Betting Tips — Union Berlin v Freiburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Freiburg will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this week.
 

Watch and bet on Union Berlin v Freiburg live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 15th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Union Berlin v Freiburg preview

Both teams have been in disappointing form in recent weeks and this should be a fascinating contest between two evenly matched teams.
 
Freiburg are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in the last five league matches and Union Berlin have lost three of their last six league matches.
 
However, Union Berlin have been formidable at home for a while now and they are undefeated in 23 of their last 24 home matches in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin v Freiburg team news

Union Berlin possible starting line-up: Luthe; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Ryerson, Khedira, Promel, Becker, Giebelmann; Kruse, Awoniyi

Freiburg possible starting line-up: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Jeong, Holer, Grifo; Sallai

Union Berlin v Freiburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Union Berlin v Freiburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Union Berlin: 7/5

Draw: 12/5

Freiburg: 19/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Union Berlin v Freiburg prediction

The two teams are separated by just two points in the table and this should be an evenly matched contest.
 
Neither side are in particularly good form right now but Union Berlin have an excellent record at home and they will be favourites to come away with all three points here.
 

Prediction: Union Berlin to win at 7/5 with Bet365.

Bet on Union Berlin to beat Freiburg at 7/5 with bet365

