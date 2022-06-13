Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ireland will look to build on their 3-0 win against Scotland at the weekend when they travel to Poland on Tuesday to face Ukraine in their final Nations League game until September.

Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Tips

Our Tip – Callum Robinson to score anytime @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

Our tip for the encounter is West Brom forward Callum Robinson to find the back of the net against Ukraine.

After being left on the bench for Saturday’s famous win against Scotland, Robinson is likely to be called back into action on Tuesday after Michael Obafemi picked up an injury – leaving the Swansea man in doubt for the trip.

Robinson hasn’t scored for his country since November in a 3-0 win away at Luxembourg, where the 27-year-old enjoyed a clinical World Cup qualifying campaign. With three goals and one assist in five starts, Robinson has started to establish himself as a prime goalscoring threat for the boys in green.

At 4/1, we feel there is great value in backing the Aston Villa academy graduate to open his Nations League account for Ireland on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine vs Ireland Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-0 Ireland @ 17/2 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a narrow 1-0 victory for Stephen Kenny’s side, one that would get Ireland’s Nations League campaign fully back on track and make it two consecutive wins.

After falling to a 1-0 defeat in Dublin against Ukraine who made ten changes to their starting XI following their loss in the World Cup qualifying playoff final, Ireland will seek revenge in Lodz, Poland.

There are multiple absences for Ireland ahead of the encounter, featuring: Gavin Bazunu, Matt Doherty, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Andrew Omobamidele, Chiedoze Ogbene and Adam Idah who have all been ruled out.

There is still a possibility that Obafemi could feature after being substituted early into the second-half against Scotland with a groin injury, but the 21-year-old isn’t expected to start.

This is the perfect opportunity for Ireland and Stephen Kenny to make their mark on the new Nations League campaign, and prove that their opening two losses were nothing more than a bump in the road after the significant progress made in the last nine months.

They might be overwhelming underdogs, but Ireland are a strong team on the road and we’re tipping a 1-0 victory for the boys in green against Ukraine.

Ukraine vs Ireland Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Ukraine 5/6 Draw 12/5 Ireland 7/2

