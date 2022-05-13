UK Eurovision Odds 2022: Get 10/1 on United Kingdom To Finish Last

Ahead of this weekend’s Eurovision 2022 final, the United Kingdom are 10/1 on Paddy Power to finish rock bottom following zero points in the 2021 contest.

Where will the UK finish in Eurovision 2022?

The United Kingdom has entered Eurovision every year since 1959, and has won the contest five times alongside a record 15 runner-up finishes.

After failing to score a single point last year for the second time in the country’s history following 2003’s result, the odds are stacked against Sam Ryder in this year’s contest.

Know Your Eurovision Free Bets and Betting Offers

With the biggest song contest on the planet taking place this weekend, see below for some tips on how to make the most out of your welcome offer.

Many of the bookmakers will offer existing customers enhanced odds, price boosts, boosted odds or specials which you can use your free bets on, and Eurovision is a contest in which bookmakers will throw these your way.

What Can you Spend Your Eurovision Free Bets on?

The majority of the betting offers listed above allow you to spend your free bets on any markets on the sportsbook of these different bookmakers.

There are a plethora of betting offers for the Eurovision too – it has all the making of an absolute classic given the implications of what a win could mean for a country like Ukraine right now.

Whatever your predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with and take advantage of their welcome offers for these monumental fixtures.

Eurovision TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have a TV license, you will be able to watch the contest live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

