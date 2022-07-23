UFC London Undercard Preview: UFC Betting Tips, Odds and Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

TOM ASPINALL takes on his toughest test to date as he faces Curtis Blaydes in a mammoth heavyweight fight at UFC London on Saturday night. However, this page is all about the undercard fights including Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Alexander Gustafsson and many more.

What a night we have in store in London this weekend, so ensure you don’t miss out on our exclusive betting tips, best odds and fight predictions for the undercard fights from UFC London. We have an exclusive tip on every single undercard fight for you, our valued SportsLens reader.

So without further ado, here are our UFC London undercard betting tips!

🥊 Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall 📅 Date: July 23rd, 2022

July 23rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30pm GMT

Approx. 10.30pm GMT 📺 TV Channel: BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US)

BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US) 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England, UK

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Betting Tips

As this article is all about the undercard of Blaydes vs Aspinall from UFC London this weekend, you will have to head over to our exclusive Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Betting Tips and Predictions page by clicking the link if you want to see our tips for the main event.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Curtis Blaydes 11/10 Tom Aspinall 8/11 Draw 80/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis Betting Tips

For this middleweight contest between Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson and Darren Till’s replacement, Chris Curtis, we think the Swede will put in a sensational performance and stop Curtis within the scheduled distance. Hermansson on his day can still claim to be a top five UFC middleweight, so just has to prove it now with an explosive performance tonight in the octagon.

Jack Hermansson to win by KO/TKO @ 11/2 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Jack Hermansson 10/11 Chris Curtis 10/11 Draw 66/1

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Betting Tips

As this article is all about the other undercard fights at UFC London this weekend, to view our tips and predictions for Pimblett vs Leavitt you will have to head over to our exclusive Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Betting Tips and Predictions page by clicking the link.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Paddy Pimblett 2/5 Jordan Leavitt 2/1 Draw 66/1

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson Betting Tips

For this light-heavyweight fight on the main card, it is a tough one to call. Nikita Krylov has a stunning ground game, but Gustafsson on his day is capable of beating anyone. We think ‘The Mauler’ is past his best now, and think Krylov coould exploit him on the mat, hence why we have gone for Krylov submission or decision win, if Gustafsson can withstand the wrestling attacks.

Nikita Krylov to win by submission or decision @ 11/10 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Nikita Krylov 1/2 Alexander Gustafsson 17/10 Draw 66/1

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy Betting Tips

For this flyweight contest between Liverpool’s Molly McCann and America’s Hannah Goldy, we can see ‘Meatball’ securing another stunning knockout victory, just like she did last time out in London in March. Goldy hasn’t been stopped, but McCann is riding the crest of a wave right now and looks as ferocious and as powerful as she has ever been.

Molly McCann to win by KO/TKO @ 10/3 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Molly McCann 1/4 Hannah Goldy 3/1 Draw 66/1

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir Betting Tips

Paul Craig is simply the king of submissions, and here at SportsLens we think he could well add another one to the list tonight against former UFC light-heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir. Craig is coming in fresh off the back of a superb triangle choke victory over Nikita Krylov, and will be looking to add another submission to his list against the out of form Oezdemir.

Paul Craig to win by submission @ 9/4 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Paul Craig 5/4 Volkan Oezdemir 4/6 Draw 66/1

Mason Jones vs Ľudovít Klein Betting Tips

For this lightweight contest between Mason Jones and Ľudovít Klein, we think that provided the Welshman can keep the fight on the feet, he will be able to secure a unanimous decision win against the tough Slovakian fighter. The knockout could come, but we prefer the value of the decision for Jones here.

Mason Jones to win by decision @ 7/4 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Mason Jones 1/4 Ľudovít Klein 3/1 Draw 66/1

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadžović Betting Tips

For this lightweight bout between England’s Marc Diakiese and ‘The Bosnian Bomber’, we think Diakiese will get his first stoppage since 2017, and score a sensational knockout victory. Perhaps a performance of the night bonus here too!

Marc Diakiese to win by KO/TKO @ 15/8 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Marc Diakiese 1/4 Damir Hadžović 3/1 Draw 66/1

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa Betting Tips

For this featherweight contest between Nathaniel Wood and Charles Rosa, here at SportsLens we have sided with the Englishman to get his hand raised after a tough three rounds against Rosa. ‘The Prospect’ is looking to get back to winning ways, and a decision win here for the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion looks likely.

Nathaniel Wood to win by decision @ 8/11 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Nathaniel Wood 2/11 Charles Rosa 4/1 Draw 66/1

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce Betting Tips

For this featherweight contest between Jonathan Pearce and Makwan Amirkhani, we think Amirkhani can again upset the odds and claim a submission win against another fighter he is expected to lose against. Just like he did to Mike Grundy in London in March, we expect Amirkhani to do something similar this time around.

Makwan Amirkhani to win by submission @ 7/2 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Makwan Amirkhani 17/10 Jonathan Pearce 1/2 Draw 66/1

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson Betting Tips

Muhammad Mokaev took the UFC by storm on his debut in March in London, and we expect him to put on another outstanding show tonight, He faces Charles Johnson who himself is on a four fight win streak, but Mokaev is the real deal and we fully expect him to claim another submission victory here at the O2 Arena.

Muhammad Mokaev to win by submission @ 7/4 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Mauhammad Mokaev 2/9 Charles Johnson 7/2 Draw 66/1

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson Betting Tips

We have decided to go with a Jai Herbert knockout in this lightweight contest, as he faces Kyle Nelson on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night; Blaydes vs Aspinall. Herbert has nine knockout victories in his 11 mixed martial arts wins, and we expect him to make that ten tonight.

Jai Herbert to win by KO/TKO @ EVS with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Jai Herbert 1/3 Kyle Nelson 12/5 Draw 66/1

Mandy Böhm vs Victoria Leonardo Betting Tips

For this women’s flyweight contest, we think it is nearly impossible to call. We have decided to go with Victoria Leonardo to win by decision, but we aren’t 100% confident in that result. Should be an even fight.

Victoria Leonardo to win by decision @ 11/5 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Mandy Böhm 4/5 Victoria Leonardo 1/1 Draw 66/1

Cláudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby Betting Tips

For this welterweight clash, we have sided with Nicolas Dalby to beat Cláudio Silva on points. Dalby is coming off the back of a loss to Tim Means, and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways tonight at UFC London. Silva has lost two on the spin, but Dalby seems a level above in our eyes.

Nicolas Dalby to win by decision @ 7/5 with Betfred

Bet Odds Bookmaker Cláudio Silva 2/1 Nicolas Dalby 2/5 Draw 66/1

UFC London TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this huge UFC London card live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

TV Channel (US): This UFC London card from the O2 Arena is available to US MMA fans via ESPN+.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every kick and punch throw from UFC London this weekend on the BT Sport App.

UFC London: Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (main event, heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (co-main event, middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light-heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light-heavyweight)

