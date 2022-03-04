UFC 272 betting tips: Covington vs Masvidal prediction, odds and preview

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal is scheduled for this Saturday night and, if you’re looking for UFC betting tips, read on to get our predictions for each of the main card bouts, as well as find out how to Bet £10 and Get £60 in free bets at Betfred ahead of the fight.

Bet our UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal betting tips at Betfred

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at 03:00 BST

BT Sport 1

Headlined by a non-championship clash between two former teammates, UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal promises to be an action-packed night inside the famed Octagon.

Read on to get our low down on each of the main card fights and find out how to claim up to £60 in UFC 272 free bets at Betfred.

UFC 272: Fight Card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliviera

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal Betting Tips

Betfred odds: Covington @ 3/10; Masvidal @ 13/5

Two former teammates go toe-to-toe in the Octagon in the headline bout on Saturday night EST, and it should be an absolute cracker of a fight!

Bookmakers certainly seem to fancy Colby Covington (16-3), though, and we’re not going to argue with them on this occasion.

Masvidal is a great fighter but he was knocked out in spectacular fashion vs Kamaru Usman in his last fight – it takes time to recover from those, and we’re not sure he’ll be able to cope with Covington’s relentless pressure and wrestling.

Prediction: Covington to win in the fourth round

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano Betting Tips

Betfred odds: dos Anjos @ 1/12; Moicano @ 6/1

There’s no doubting that Rafael dos Anjos (30-13-0) has been one of the UFC’s most popular and skilled fighters for close to a decade now. But, after a year and a half away from the Octagon, we have a few concerns about how he matches up against the ascending Moicano.

Renato Moicano (16-4-1) has won three of his last four fights via submission and has been much more active during COVID, etc. than his countryman has, which we think will help him to get the finish come Saturday night.

Prediction: Moicano by submission

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell Betting Tips

Betfred odds: Barboza @ 11/8; Michell @ 4/7

Who doesn’t love Edson Barboza (22-10)? We’ve all seen the spinning heel kick knock-out; we all know how dangerous he is with his strikes, and we’ve all been cheering him on for the better part of a decade now. H Unfortunately, Barboza’s power seems to be diminishing with his age, as is his chin. The Brazilian striker has lost four of his last six fights and was brutally TKO’d by Giga Chikadze the last time we saw him in the Octagon. Meanwhile, Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell (14-1) heads into this fight riding the curtails of a five-fight win streak that’s included such scalps as Charles Rosa and Andre Fili. Thug Nasty is the younger man and an awkward challenge due to his southpaw stance. So, for our money, so long as Mitchell can move away from Barboza’s power and not fall for anything flashy, he should be able to grind out another U-DEC.

Prediction: Mitchell to win on the scorecards.

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliviera Betting Tips

Betfred odds: Holland @ 2/7; Oliviera @ 5/2

After suffering a bizarre No Contest vs Kyle Daukaus in his last fight, it’s now three successive bouts without a win for Kevin Holland, who, in all honesty, is too good of an athlete to have to endure that kind of run.

Cowboy Oliviera is a decent striker who boasts solid jiu-jitsu and a strong submission game, but we’re backing the American to return to winning ways in Vegas on Saturday

Prediction: Holland to win via TKO in Round 2

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy Betting Tips

Betfred odds: Spivac @ 1/2; Hardy @ 13/8

The last time we saw Serghei Spivac (13-3) in the Octagon, he was KO’d in some style by Britain’s own Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall is not a fighter to sleep on, mind – there’s no shame in losing to an unbeaten UFC stud.

We’re less convinced by Greg Hardy, however. The Prince of War generally struggles to live up to his top billing and has lost three of his last five fights.

A former NFL star, Hardy just doesn’t seem to be making much progress in the Octagon. So, we’re backing the Moldovan at 1/2.

Prediction: Spivac to win via KO in round two

