UFC 272 betting offers & free bets for Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 is scheduled for this Saturday night, March 5th, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, and if you’re looking for the best Covington vs Masvidal betting offers and free bets for the UFC 272 headline event, you’ve come to the right place.
Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal
Two former American Top Team teammates go head to head in a welterweight clash for the ages at UFC 272 this Saturday night, March 5th.
With the notable exception of the current welterweight titleholder, The Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman, against whom Chaos has lost twice, Colby Covington has proved that he is the second-best in the UFC’s toughest division, picking up large feathers for the cap in dominant wins against the likes of Tyrone Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Rafael dos Anjos.
Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is one of the UFC’s most popular fighters. Like Covington, the Florida native did suffer a spectacular KO loss to Usman. But Gamebred is still a huge box office draw; holds dominant wins over the likes of Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and Britain’s own Darren Till. Masvidal is also the first and only holder of the UFC’s short-lived Baddest Mother F***** Alive belt.
All in all, this Saturday’s bout looks set to be an absolute war between two of the best welterweights in the game, not to mention a great opportunity to wager a few bets.
And, if you've been thinking of having a flutter on UFC 272
what should be another UFC night to remember in Las Vegas this Saturday:
Covington vs Masvidal odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Colby Covington
|2/7
|Jorge Masvidal
|13/5
When is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?
Date: UFC 272 Saturday, 5th March
Ring Walks expected: 04:30 GMT (Sunday), T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal TV channel and live stream
Saturday night’s UFC 272 event is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 HD.
The undercard is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 21:00 GMT, while the main card is set to begin on Sunday at 03:00, with the Covington vs Masvidal clash expected at approximately 04:30.
Tale of the Tape
Colby Covington record and bio:
- Nationality: American
- Date of Birth: February 22, 1988 (34-years-old)
- Height: 5’11”
- Reach: 72.0
- Total Fights: 19
- Record: 16-3
Jorge Masvidal record and bio:
- Nationality: American
- Date of Birth: November 12, 1984 (37-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Reach: 74.5″
- Total Fights: 50
- Record: 35-15
