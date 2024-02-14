With UFC 298 almost upon us, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling PPV card. The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria fight for the UFC Featherweight Title headlines, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the UFC 298 undercard too.

Also on the main card is a compelling middleweight contest, as former UFC 185-poud king Robert Whittaker faces off with former title challenger Paulo Costa in the co-main event bout. There are also another 10 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend on the UFC 298 pay-per-view event.

UFC 298 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa Prediction

Former UFC 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker is the -225 favorite with the best offshore gambling sites in this UFC 298 co-main event. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is one of the best middleweights in recent memory, as well as being a former champion.

Standing in Whittaker’s way is former UFC Middleweight Title challenger Paulo Costa. Costa has been incredibly inactive of late, having had just two fights in almost three and a half years. For this reason, here at SportsLens we can’t see anything other than a Robert Whittaker victory.

According to the best US sportsbooks, Whittaker’s best chance of winning is via decision. We tend to agree, with the New Zealanders last six wins in the UFC all coming via decision. Costa is a tough cookie with a solid chin, so will be difficult to budge.

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa Prediction: Whittaker to Win via Decision @ +140 with BetOnline

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry Prediction

Ian Garry is the -225 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat American MMA star Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact Neal is coming into this fight off a loss, as well as Gary being undefeated.

The Irishman has been punch perfect so far during his UFC tenure, but this is undoubtedly his toughest test. Neal has wins over top welterweight contenders and will be well up for this, but we can see ‘The Future’ continuing his unbeaten streak and adding the best name to his resumé to date this weekend at UFC 298.

Here at SportsLens we think the most likely outcome for an Ian Garry win is via decision. Geoff Neal is as tough as they come, and will be incredibly difficult to stop. Garry has won three of his last five UFC fights via decision, and we can see him doing the same again this time around.

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry Prediction: Garry to Win by Decision @ +150 with BetOnline

Predictions From Other UFC 298 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 298 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Merab Dvalishvili to defeat former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. This is a compelling bantamweight bout, with Dvalishvili on a nine fight winning run, with Cejudo coming in off the back of a decision defeat to Aljamain Sterling last time out for the 135-pound title.

Dvalishvili is the favorite here with the best UFC betting sites at a price of -200, and we can see him winning this one on points. Don’t be surprised if Cejudo pulls off the victory, he is an elite MMA fighter and has won UFC gold in two different weight classes before, not to mention his Olympic Gold Medal too.

Another betting tip from the UFC 298 undercard is that Russia’s Roman Kopylov will defeat Anthony Hernandez, despite being the underdog with real money sports betting apps. Kopylov is an elite striker with incredible power, and we can see him being too strong for Hernandez.

Our final betting pick from the UFC 298 undercard action comes on the prelims, with Marcos Rogério de Lima facing off against Justin Tafa in a heavyweight bout. This one is not going the distance whatsoever, and we can see Tafa getting the job done here via KO/TKO.

Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili: Dvalishvili to Win via Decision @ +100

@ +100 Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov: Kopylov to Win @ +188

@ +188 Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa: Tafa to Win by KO/TKO in Round 1 @ +280

Full UFC 298 Main Card & Prelims

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17 at UFC 298. The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line in the Volkanovski vs Topuria main event, with a compelling middleweight bout the co-main event over three rounds featuring former champion Robert Whittaker.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Ilia Topuria Featherweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa Middleweight 3 Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry Welterweight 3 Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 3 Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+) Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 3 Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa Heavyweight 3 Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera Strawweight 3 Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass) Danny Barlow vs Josh Quinlan Welterweight 3 Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn Welterweight 3 Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 298, ‘The Great’ is the -125 betting favorite to make a sixth successful title defense with the best live betting sites. The undefeated Spanish MMA phenom, Ilia Topuria, goes into this 145-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best online gambling sites to become UFC champion at the first time of asking.

