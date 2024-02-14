The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line as Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down this Saturday night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 145-pound dust-up in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Round Betting Picks

Alexander Volkanovski comes into this fight as the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is the reigning UFC champion at 145-pounds, as well as winning all six of his UFC Featherweight Title fights.

However, here at SportsLens we can see Ilia Topuria putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of the UFC featherweight king in Rounds 1-2 of the bout. Topuria has shown in his short yet successful UFC career that he is such a well rounded mixed martial artist.

He has it all. Alexander Volkanovski is of course a dominant champion at featherweight, but was brutally knockout out last time out up at 155-pounds by Islam Makhachev. We feel ‘The Great’ could be on a downward spiral now, and that ‘El Matador’ is getting the Aussie at the perfect time.

All three of Ilia Topuria’s knockouts in the UFC have come in Rounds 1-2. For this reason, here at SportsLens we can see this coming to fruition once again with four Round 1-2 knockouts in just seven UFC fights. This winning the UFC Featherweight Title in the process.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Betting Pick: Topuria to Win via KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +525 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the latest UFC 298 odds present huge value to bettors. For this Volkanovski vs Topuria UFC Featherweight Title fight, we can see the challenger getting rid of his counterpart in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being highly entertaining and jaw-dropping for as long as it lasts, before the finish comes. Both men carry dynamite in their fists, but Ilia Topuria has shown of late that his hands are sensational.

It is evident that Ilia Topuria is extremely dangerous early on, as his record suggests. For that reason, we can see ‘El Matador’ landing his big bombs on the chin of Alexander Volkanovski, who was emphatically stopped in his last fight, before knocking him out in clinical style.

The Spanish MMA phenom is evidently an extremely dangerous fighter, who carries sensational power in his fists. The fight is such a 50/50, but we can see the 27-year-old becoming the 145-pound champion at the first time of asking.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Prediction: Topuria to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +850 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Topuria odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -125

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300

Alexander Volkanovski to Win via Submission @ +1400

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +275

Ilia Topuria to Win @ +105

Ilia Topuria to Win by KO/TKO: @ +350

Ilia Topuria to Win via Submission @ +450

Ilia Topuria to Win by Decision @ +425

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski is the -125 betting favorite to retain his UFC Featherweight Title with the best sports betting apps. The unbeaten Spanish MMA star, Ilia Topuria, goes into this 145-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best high-limit sportsbooks to become UFC champion at the first time of asking.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105