The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line as Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down this Saturday night from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 185-pound dust-up in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Round Betting Picks

Sean Strickland comes into this fight as the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is the reigning UFC champion at middleweight, as well as defeating the great Israel Adesanya last time out.

However, here at SportsLens we can see Dricus du Plessis putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of the UFC middleweight king in Rounds 1-2 of the bout.

‘Stillknocks’ was a huge underdog last time out when he sensationally knocked former champion Robert Whittaker out in Round 2 of their 185-pound bout at UFC 290 in July 2023. After that display, it is hard to see past the South African now against ‘Tarzan’.

Sean Strickland of course put in a masterful display at UFC 293 beating ‘The Last Stylebender’. However, that wasn’t a 100% Adesanya. Give Strickland his credit yes, but he caught Izzy on an off night. Whereas, Dricus du Plessis has looked like a wrecking ball in all six of his UFC fights thusfar.

The 30-year-old has nine knockout wins in his 20 MMA victories, but has had four KO/TKO wins in just six UFC fights. Here at SportsLens we can see that being five knockouts in seven UFC fights, winning the UFC Middleweight Title in the process.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Pick: Du Plessis to Win via KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +425 with BetOnline

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the latest UFC 297 odds present huge value to bettors. For this Strickland vs du Plessis UFC Middleweight Title fight, we can see the challenger getting rid counterpart in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being highly entertaining and jaw-dropping for as long as it lasts, before the finish comes. Both men carry dynamite in their fists, with a combined 20 knockouts in MMA.

It is evident that Dricus du Plessis is extremely dangerous early on, as his record suggests. For that reason, we can see ‘Stillknocks’ landing his big bombs on the chin of Sean Strickland, before knocking him out in emphatic style.

Three of du Plessis’ four knockouts in the UFC have come in the second round of the bout. He is evidently an extremely dangerous fighter, who carries sensational power in his fists. The fight is such a 50/50, but we can see the South African becoming the 185-pound champion at the first time of asking.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Prediction: Du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +1100 with BetOnline

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Odds

Sean Strickland to Win @ -125

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220

Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200

Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310

Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110

Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225

Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000

Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 297, Sean Strickland is the -125 betting favorite to retain his UFC Middleweight Title with the best sports betting apps. The dangerous South African, Dricus du Plessis, goes into this 185-pound title bout as the +110 underdog with the best high-limit sportsbooks to become UFC champion at the first time of asking.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110