UFC

UFC 297 Odds: Sean Strickland Is The -125 Betting Favorite To Beat Dricus du Plessis

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN1
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN1

With Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis headlining UFC 297 on Saturday, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC 297 odds ahead of this compelling UFC Middleweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 297 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis headlines at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, with the winner lifting the coveted UFC Middleweight Title post-fight.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Dricus du Plessis win the full UFC Middleweight Title at the first time of asking? Or will Sean Strickland continue his reign as the best 185-pound fighter on the planet?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of UFC 297. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

As you can see with the prices below, ‘Tarzan’ is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. ‘Stillknocks’ is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he is the challenger and has had just sic fights in the UFC.

Strickland to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (+220) with him winning the fight via decision (+310) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Dricus du Plessis to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+225) than he is to win the fight by decision (+650) or submission (+1100).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 55.6% chance that Sean Strickland reigns supreme and beats Dricus du Plessis this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout at UFC 297 for UFC gold.

There is a 47.6% implied probability chance that the ‘Stillknocks’ beats the champion judging by the latest UFC 297 outright odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #2 ranked 185-pound UFC fighter as the +110 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against Sean Strickland this Saturday night.

UFC 297 Odds

Already claimed the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Sean Strickland to Win @ -125
  • Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220
  • Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200
  • Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Leon Edwards is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the English MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC 297 main event, Sean Strickland is the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Dricus du Plessis on the other hand goes into the bout as the +110 underdog

Fancy betting on UFC 297? Then check out our exclusive Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis betting picks & predictions.

Tuning into a free UFC 297 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively watch a Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live stream specifically for the main event.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN3
UFC

LATEST UFC 297 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Winner Make?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC
Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 297 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024

With Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis in the main event at UFC 297 almost upon us, we put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a Strickland…

Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024

Ahead of the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis clash on Saturday night at UFC 297, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line….

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN11
UFC
What Is The UFC 297 Pay-Per-View Price For Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 16 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN10
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Record: ‘Stillknocks’ Boasts 20-2 Resumé With 9 KO’s & Six UFC Triumphs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN12
UFC
Who Is Dricus du Plessis’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Contender Currently In A Relationship Or Dating?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top