With Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis headlining UFC 297 on Saturday, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC 297 odds ahead of this compelling UFC Middleweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 297 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis headlines at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, with the winner lifting the coveted UFC Middleweight Title post-fight.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Dricus du Plessis win the full UFC Middleweight Title at the first time of asking? Or will Sean Strickland continue his reign as the best 185-pound fighter on the planet?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of UFC 297. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

As you can see with the prices below, ‘Tarzan’ is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. ‘Stillknocks’ is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he is the challenger and has had just sic fights in the UFC.

Strickland to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (+220) with him winning the fight via decision (+310) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Dricus du Plessis to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+225) than he is to win the fight by decision (+650) or submission (+1100).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 55.6% chance that Sean Strickland reigns supreme and beats Dricus du Plessis this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout at UFC 297 for UFC gold.

There is a 47.6% implied probability chance that the ‘Stillknocks’ beats the champion judging by the latest UFC 297 outright odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #2 ranked 185-pound UFC fighter as the +110 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against Sean Strickland this Saturday night.

UFC 297 Odds

Already claimed the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Sean Strickland to Win @ -125

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220

Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200

Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310

Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110

Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225

Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000

Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Leon Edwards is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the English MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC 297 main event, Sean Strickland is the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Dricus du Plessis on the other hand goes into the bout as the +110 underdog

Fancy betting on UFC 297? Then check out our exclusive Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis betting picks & predictions.

Tuning into a free UFC 297 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively watch a Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live stream specifically for the main event.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110