With UFC 295 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling card. The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title headlines, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the UFC 295 undercard too.

Also on the main card is a compelling contest for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title, as Britain’s heavyweight hope Tom Aspinall faces off with impressive Russian Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event bout. There are also another 11 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend on the UFC 295 pay-per-view event.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 295 undercard predictions – including Pavlovich vs Aspinall and Dern vs Andrade.

UFC 295 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich Prediction

Britain’s heavyweight star Tom Aspinall goes into Saturday’s Interim UFC Heavyweight Title fight as the ever so slight favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has beaten everyone put in front of him, bar losing to Curtis Blaydes after sustaining an injury within 15 seconds of the fight.

Aspinall faces the toughest test of his career against Pavlovich, who is on a six fight winning streak with six straight Round 1 knockouts. Some of these KO’s are over top contenders like Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa to name but a few.

However, here at SportsLens, we can see Aspinall winning this one and handing Pavlovich his first defeat since 2018. Not only that, but we think Aspinall has the skillset and attributes required to finish his Russian counterpart inside the distance.

According to the best US sportsbooks, Aspinall’s best chance of winning is via KO/TKO. If Aspinall is to win the fight, it will likely be this outcome, or perhaps even by submission. Pavlovich was stopped on his UFC debut to former title challenger Alistair Overeem, so has show he can be hurt before.

Similarly, Tom Aspinall has each of his six victories in the UFC by stoppage. Four have been by KO/TKO, with two coming via submission. We can see Aspinall and Pavlovich going at it right from the off, before the Brit takes over and becomes the interim champion.

Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich Prediction: Aspinall to Win via KO/TKO @ +200 with BetOnline

Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Prediction

Mackenzie Dern is the -188 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact Andrade has lost three fights on the spin and Dern is coming in off the back of a stellar win.

Jessica Andrade has lost three fights on the bounce to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez. Dern in contrast is coming in fresh off the back of a win over Angelina Hill. It seems that the Brazilian is on the decline now, having lost three straight fights and six of her last ten bouts.

Dern is the relatively heavy favorite here with the best live betting sites, but seems to be more favored to win the fight via submission.. Here at SportsLens we cannot see this being the case, but instead see the Arizona native securing her seventh decision win in what is sure to be a closely fought contest.

Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Prediction: Dern to Win by Decision @ +400 with BetOnline

Predictions From Other UFC 295 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 295 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Benoit Saint-Denis defeating Matt Frevola via submission. This is a compelling lightweight bout, with Frevola securing three straight knockouts and Saint-Denis coming in off the back of four straight stoppages in the UFC too. The Frenchman is a special talent, and we can see him getting it done here via submission.

Our second betting pick is that Diego Lopes will claim his second straight victory in the UFC this weekend in New York. The best UFC betting sites have the Brazilian featherweight as a +110 underdog against Pat Sabatini, but it is a real 50/50 fight this. Both men are elite wrestlers and grapplers, with a combined 23 submissions. We’re playing it safe here and backing Lopes to win the fight on the moneyline.

Our final betting pick from the undercard action at UFC 295 comes on the prelims, with Steve Erceg facing off against Alessandro Costa. Again, both men are submission specialists, but Erceg is the far bigger man and seems to have the UFC‘s backing. We can see him getting the job done here on points.

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis: Saint-Denis to Win via Submission @ +300

@ +300 Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini: Lopes to Win @ +110

@ +110 Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa: Erceg to Win by Decision @ +200

Full UFC 295 Main Card & Prelims

Here is the full undercard of fights at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night at UFC 295. The UFC Interim Heavyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, following the former main event of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full title being postponed due to Jones suffering a pre-fight injury.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (UFC Title) Light-Heavyweight 5 Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Interim Title) Heavyweight 3 Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 3 Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis Lightweight 3 Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Featherweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+) Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa Flyweight 3 Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez Women’s Strawweight 3 Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 3 Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass) Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen Lightweight 3 John Castaneda vs Kang Kyung-hos Bantamweight 3 Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmer Featherweight 3 Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas Flyweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125