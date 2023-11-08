With Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight with UFC 295 odds. We also take a look at the best UFC sportsbooks latest estimations for this UFC Light-Heavyweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 295 on Saturday night. Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira headlines at Madison Square Garden, New York, with the winner viewed as the #1 fighter in the light-heavyweight division.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Alex Pereira become a two-division UFC champion in just his seventh UFC fight? Will Jiri Prochazka become a two-time UFC light-heavyweight king?

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Alex Pereira is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Jiri Prochazka is the betting underdog here, despite being the former UFC light-heavyweight king and never actually losing his belt in the octagon.

Pereira to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (+110) with him winning the fight via decision (+800) seen as the next most likely outcome for ‘Poatan’. For ‘Denisa’ to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via knockout (+200) than he is to win the fight by decision (+800) or submission (+900).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 55.6% chance that Alex Pereira reigns supreme and beats Jiri Prochazka this weekend in their highly anticipated bout for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

There is a 48.8% implied probability chance that the Czech Republic MMA phenom beats the Brazilian fighter judging by the sportsbooks UFC 295 odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the former UFC light-heavyweight champion as the +105 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his ‘Poatan’ this Saturday night, becoming a two-time UFC champion in the process.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Alex Pereira is on paper a slight favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Brazilian MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125