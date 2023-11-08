The vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title is on the line as Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down this Saturday night from Madison Square Garden, New York. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 205-pound dust-up in the UFC‘s light-heavyweight division.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Round Betting Picks

Alex Pereira comes into this fight as the -125 betting favorite with the best online US sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is the former UFC champion at middleweight, as well as being the first man to defeat the great Israel Adesanya at 185-pounds.

However, here at SportsLens we can see Jiri Prochazka putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of the former UFC middleweight king in Rounds 2-3 of the bout. The Czech Republic wrecking machine won the UFC light-heavyweight title in just his third fight, before having to vacate the belt due to a long-term injury.

‘Denisa’ never actually lost the belt in the octagon, but has had 17 months of inactivity whilst recovering from shoulder surgery. He is back now and ready to become a two-time UFC light-heavyweight champion. Alex Pereira made his 205-pound debut back at UFC 291 earlier this year, beating former champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision.

Judging by that performance, Prochazka will have success. That could spell disaster for Pereira, who has been stopped before. Not only that, but he is fighting a man in Jiri Prochazka that has 25 knockout victories in his 29 MMA triumphs.

21 of Prochazka’s 25 knockouts have come in Round 1, but Pereira is a concussive puncher himself and will give the Czech fighter lots to think about early on. This fight will be fireworks from the get-go. Do not take your eyes off the screen as this is almost certainly not going the distance.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Pick: Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO in Rounds 2-3 @ +475 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Prochazka vs Pereira UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight, we can see the former 25-pound champion getting rid of his Brazilian counterpart in the third round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being highly entertaining and evenly matched for a round or two, before the finish comes. Both men carry dynamite in their fists, with a combined 31 knockouts in MMA. 25 of these are courtesy of Prochazka, with 21 Round 1 knockouts, two Round 2 KO’s and two Round 3 stoppages.

It is evident that Jiri Prochazka is dangerous early on, but so is Alex Pereira. For that reason, we can see this one going slightly longer. Both men have been knocked out before, but Pereira was of course stopped earlier this year by Israel Adesanya.

The warning signs are there that if Prochazka lands clean on the chin of ‘Poatan’, he will go down. Pereira didn’t loom particularly good in his light-heavyweight debut, whereas Prochazka will be desperate to remind UFC fans why he is the man to beat at 205-pounds.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Prediction: Prochazka to Win by KO/TKO in Round 3 @ +1200 with Bovada

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Draw @ +8000

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125