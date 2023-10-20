With UFC 294 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 294 card. The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight for the UFC Lightweight Title headlines, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard too.

Also on the main card is a compelling middleweight contest, as former long-reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman takes on the unbeaten mauler Khamzat Chimaev in their co-main event bout. There are also another 11 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 294.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 294 undercard predictions – including Usman vs Chimaev and Ankalaev vs Walker.

UFC 294 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Prediction

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman comes into this fight as the betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has lost his last two fights to Leon Edwards and is making his debut at middleweight this weekend.

Not only that, but he is up against an undefeated fighter in Chimaev who is one of the hottest properties in all of MMA right now. However, Usman is an elite fighter when on song and could be revitalised up at a new weight. Here at SportsLens, we can see ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ winning this one and handing ‘Borz’ the first defeat of his career.

According to the best US sportsbooks, Usman’s best chance of winning is via decision. If Usman is to win the fight, it will likely be this outcome, or perhaps even by knockout. He has won 19 of his 20 fights either by decision or by knockout. As it is a three round fight, backing Usman to win via decision looks like a smart bet.

Khamzat Chimaev is of course the favorite, but hasn’t fought anyone nearly on the same level as the former long-reigning UFC 170-pound king. This is a huge step up for Chimaev, and we feel he may well fall short against a revitalised and rejuvenated Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Prediction: Kamaru Usman to Win via Decision @ +550 with BetOnline

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Prediction

Magomed Ankalaev is the -350 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat Johnny Walker at UFC 294 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is one of the best light-heavyweight fighters in the world right now and sits at #2 in the 205-pound rankings.

He is up against the Brazilian MMA phenom Johnny Walker, who is back in form and looks to be back somewhere near his best. He is training at SBG in Ireland with Conor McGregor’s coaches, and here at SportsLens we think he could well pull off the upset victory here against the former UFC Light-Heavyweight Title challenger.

Ankalaev is the overriding favorite here with the best live betting sites, but Walker is more than capable of pulling off the upset victory at UFC 294 on the main card against the Dagestani fighter. Backing Walker to win the fight via KO/TKO looks appealing, given the fact he has won via knockout in 16 of his 21 victories.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Prediction: Johnny Walker to Win by KO/TKO @ +600 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 294 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 294 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Ikram Aliskerov will defeat Warlley Alves via decision. This is a compelling middleweight bout, will Aliskerov making just his second walk to the octagon in the UFC. Alves is a veteran, and we think he will be able to navigate the three rounds but will ultimately lose on the judges’ scorecards.

Our second betting pick is that Muhammad Mokaev will continue move to 11-0 with another victory in the UFC this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The best UFC betting sites have the British flyweight as a -350 favorite and it is clear to see why. Tim Elliott is as tough as they come, but ultimately Mokaev’s submission game is too strong and we see him prevailing again.

Our final betting pick from the undercard action at UFC 294 comes on the prelims, with Britain’s Nathaniel Wood in action against Muhammad Naimov. Wood has looked sensational since his move up to featherweight, and we fully expect this impressive run to continue.

Naimov is a dangerous fighter and is the bigger man having campaigned at lightweight during his career. However, Wood is a special fighter and has incredible boxing ability. We can see him getting this done via decision after three rounds of 145-pound UFC action.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves: Aliskerov to Win via Decision @ +400

@ +400 Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev: Mokaev to Win via Submission @ +188

@ +188 Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov: Wood to Win by Decision @ +110

Full UFC 294 Main Card & Prelims

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5 Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3 Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3 Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3 Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3 Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3 Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3 Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3 Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3 Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3 Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3 Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to successfully defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

