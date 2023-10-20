UFC

UFC 294 Betting Offer In The USA – Claim BetNow’s $1000 Free Bets Today

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
2 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings

The BetNow UFC 294 betting offer will give you $1000 in Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast UFC markets for the UFC Lightweight Title clash this Saturday night.

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On UFC 294 With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 294 wagers
Claim $1000 BetNow UFC 294 Free Bet

BetNow UFC 294 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetNow UFC 294 betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC extravaganza from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you another $50 UFC 294 free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On UFC 294?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your MMA betting on the stacked UFC 294 card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on all UFC 294 fights from ANY state in USA today.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $250 you can look forward to an additional $250 worth of free bets on top of your original deposit for the UFC 294 card this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on UFC 294 this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your UFC 294 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

