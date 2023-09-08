With UFC 293 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 293 card. The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight for the UFC Middleweight Title headlines, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard too.

Also on the main card is a compelling heavyweight contest, as the local Sydney MMA superstar, Tai Tuivasa, aims to knock out heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov in their co-main event bout. There are also another 10 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 293.

Of course, if you want to check out our predictions and betting picks for the main event, you can do so by clicking the link: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 293 undercard predictions – including Tuivasa vs Volkov and Kape vs dos Santos.

UFC 293 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Prediction

The local Sydney boy and heavyweight phenom Tai Tuivasa comes into this fight as the betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has lost his last two fights by knockout to Ciryl Gane and Sergey Pavlovic respectively.

However, Tuivasa is a different animal when fighting in front of his hometown, like he is this weekend. Despite being the underdog, ‘Bam Bam’ will be desperate to put on a show for his loyal Aussie fans. Here at SportsLens, we can see the local Sydney boy doing just that.

Backing Tuivasa to win the fight via KO/TKO is the most likely outcome according to the best US sportsbooks. If Tuivasa is to win the fight, it will be by knockout. He has won 13 of his 14 victories by KO, which includes big wins over the likes of former UFC Heavyweight Title contender Derrick Lewis, former champion Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve.

Alexander Volkov is the favorite, but has been stopped twice in recent years by knockout. He is on a two-fight winning run, but was knocked out by Tom Aspinall last year. If Tuivasa can get inside Volkov and land his clubbing shots, he is certainly capable of knocking the big Russian out.

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Prediction: Tai Tuivasa to Win by KO/TKO @ +225 with BetOnline

Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Prediction

Manel Kape is the -385 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat UFC debutant Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is one of the best flyweight fighters in the world right now and sits insdie the Top 10 in the 125-pound rankings.

He is up against the unbeaten Brazilian Felipe dos Santos, who is making his UFC debut this weekend. What an opportunity for him to claim a huge scalp on debut and throw his name right into the title picture straight away. He is 7-0, winning fights via knockout, submission and decision so it is evident he has a wide skillset.

Kape is the overriding favorite here with the best live betting sites, but here at SportsLens we can see the debutant pulling off the magnanimous upset and silencing ‘Starboy’. We think ‘Lipe Detona’ will continue his unbeaten streak and go to 8-0, pulling off the huge upset victory at UFC 291 on the main card against Manel Kape.

Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Prediction: Felipe dos Santos to Win @ +320 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 293 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 293 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Austen Lane will pull off the upset by knocking out local Aussie Justin Tafa. This is a compelling heavyweight bout, that is a rematch of the fight that was called a ‘No Contest’ due to an accidental eye poke back in June. Tihs is a real 50/50 in our eyes, but we are favoring the former NFL footballer to get the job done here as the underdog.

Our second betting pick is that Tyson Pedro will send the Aussie crowd into raptures and defeat Anton Turkalj inside the distance. The best UFC betting sites have the local New South Wales man as the slight favorite, and here at SportsLens we agree. Don’t blink – Tyson Pedro will be looking to make a statement!

Our final betting pick from the undercard action at UFC 293 comes on the prelims, with Carlos Ulberg looking to steal the show in his fight with Jung Da-un. Ulberg is rightfully the favorite here, and it is evident to see why. He has won his last four fights, with three knockouts on the spin. We can see him adding another KO to that streak this weekend.

He has the power to close the show at any given moment, and we think he will do just that this weekend in his hometown of Sydney, Australia – winning via knockout on the prelims at UFC 293.

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane: Austen Lane to Win by KO/TKO @ +285

@ +285 Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj: Tyson Pedro to Win Inside the Distance @ +140

@ +140 Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un: Carlos Ulberg to Win by KO/TKO @ -140

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

UFC 293 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night at UFC 293. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight 5 Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 3 Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Flyweight 3 Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane Heavyweight 3 Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj Light-Heavyweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un Light-Heavyweight 3 Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal Featherweight 3 Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi Lightweight 3 Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke Welterweight 3 Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda Featherweight 3 Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

