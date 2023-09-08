The coveted UFC Middleweight Title is on the line as Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 185-pound dust-up in the UFC‘s middleweight division.

On paper, this is a fight ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be looking to win in emphatic style, with the best US betting apps favoring the champion to do just that. Can Sean Strickland pull off the upset and become UFC champion against all odds? Will Adesanya claim yet another UFC Middleweight Title victory over ‘Tarzan’? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Adesanya vs Strickland round betting picks and predictions.

Best UFC 293 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Round Betting Picks

Israel Adesanya comes into this fight as the huge -600 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won seven UFC Middleweight Title fights, as well as having competed in nine straight UFC title fights prior to this one.

Here at SportsLens we can see ‘The Last Stylebender’ putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of ‘Tarzan’ in the opening two rounds of the bout. Adesanya is riding the crest of a wave right now after his two round demolition of Alex Pereira last time out in their rematch.

Not only that, but Izzy has 16 knockout finishes in his 24 MMA wins. He has stopped fighters of a higher calibre than Sean Strickland before, such as Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa and Derek Brunson. Strickland is tough and game, but he has been stopped twice himself – including a Round 1 defeat to Pereira recently.

Furthermore, each and every one of Israel Adesanya’s 16 KO wins have come in either Round 1 or 2. We are taking our chances that this happens once again and ‘The Last Stylebender’ makes light work of ‘Tarzan’ this weekend. We see Adesanya getting the job done inside the opening two rounds.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Pick: Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +275 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Adesanya vs Strickland UFC Middleweight Title fight, we can see ‘The Last Stylebender’ getting rid of his Californian counterpart in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being really one-sided, right up until the ending before the end of Round 2. Do not be surprised if the finish even comes in Round 1 for Adesanya, he really is that elite of a striker and hits that hard.

Sean Strickland was stopped in one round by Alex Pereira last year, and was also stopped by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos back in 2018 at welterweight at UFC 224. There is a blueprint there to knocking Strickland out early on, but we are opting for the second round here, with Izzy taking a more relaxed approach.

Ultimately, an Israel Adesanya KO/TKO victory looks like the safe bet this weekend, no matter when you think it will come.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Prediction: Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +650 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Odds

Already claimed the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Adesanya vs Strickland UFC 293 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Israel Adesanya to Win @ -600

Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO @ +115

Israel Adesanya to Win by Submission @ +1600

Israel Adesanya to Win by Decision @ +115

Sean Strickland to Win @ +450

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +850

Sean Strickland to Win by Submission @ +2000

Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +900

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Other Content You May Like