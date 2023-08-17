UFC 292 Undercard Predictions: Betting Picks For Weili vs Lemos, Gary vs Magny

With two title fights scheduled at the TD Garden this weekend, we have picked out a handful of UFC 292 undercard predictions to get you warmed up, before Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley step into the octagon for the main card.

UFC 292 Undercard Predictions

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos: Weili via T/KO @ +145

Ian Machado Garry vs Neil Magny: Garry by Unanimous Decision @ +300

We have picked out two fights for our betting picks, but click here for the full list of UFC 292 undercard fights, with four in total plus the early and late prelims.

UFC 292 Undercard Prediction 1: Weili via T/KO

After snatching back the UFC strawweight belt when submitting Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili makes her first defence of the title in her second stint as champion.

Although her opponent Amanda Lemos has 10 years worth of experience behind her and has claimed two wins on the bounce to enter in good form, many are questioning why she has been handed this title opportunity.

Weili is a knockout artist, and is undoubtedly the one to beat in this division. With a 23-3 career record she is rarely troubled, and the fact she walked through Jessica Andrade with a TKO – who submitted Lemos three fights ago – leads us to believe she will have far too much power here.

We have opted for a win via TKO or KO to sprinkle in a bit value for the overwhelming favourite.

UFC 292 Undercard Prediction 2: Garry by Unanimous Decision

We stumbled across an interesting stat that bodes well for Ian Machado Garry; stand-in fighters only win 38% of the time.

After his original opponent Geoff Neal pulled out at the last minute, 36-year-old veteran Gary Magny steps in to replace just two months after winning via split decision against Phillip Rowe.

With Magny a whole 10 years Garry’s senior, we are siding with the latter this weekend. He has bundles of confidence, is yet to lose across his 12 career fights and Magny hasn’t been very convincing recently.

There is no denying Magny has the experience and respect that his career inevitably demands, but this short notice bout appears to be more of a question of ‘how’ rather than ‘who.’

Garry might not be as good as his wild self-confidence suggests, but his striking ability is his strongest skillset and he can race out the blocks to smother his opponent with youthful energy.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

