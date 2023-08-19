The coveted Bantamweight title is on the line as Aljamain Sterling defends his championship against Sean O’Malley. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 135-pound bout in the UFC between two of the most entertaining fighters in the world.

The Funk Master will be looking to retain his title for the fourth successive time, with the best US betting apps favoring the current champion to do just that. Can Sean O’Malley win the title in his first attempt at gold, or will it be a simple day in the office for Aljamain Sterling?

Best UFC 292 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Round Betting Pick

The Funk Master comes into UFC 292 as the -260 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has retained his title against Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw.

Here at SportsLens we can see the bout for Bantamweight gold ending in the latter stages, and will go over 3.5 rounds. Betting on over/under rounds in MMA bouts certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their UFC bets.

Sean O’Malley has been stopped once in has UFC career, losing against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the first round. However, O’Malley has gone on record saying that it’s not a ‘real loss’, as his foot injury caused the American to become unresponsive.

But due to Vera not possessing the power and physical prowess that Sterling has shown, we believe that he will be able to stop O’Malley late into the fight.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Betting Pick: Fight to go Over 3.5 Rounds @ +125 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Sterling vs O’Malley title fight, we can see ‘The Funk Master’ putting an end to ‘The Suga Show’ in the fourth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this clash being extremely close, right up until the ending. Do not be surprised if both men are knocked down, as Sean O’Malley has genuine knockout power and Sterling possesses power that is unlike many in the Bantamweight division.

However, the champion has faced some of the division’s best, beating Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw in consecutive bouts – two of the ‘GOATs’ in the organization.

In his last bout, O’Malley was caught a few times by Petr Yan, who can be a tough fight for anybody at 135, but this leads us to believe that Sterling will end O’Malley in the fourth round.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley – Sterling to Win by KO/TKO in Round 4 @ +1400 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Betting Odds

Already claimed the Aljamain Sterling vs O’Malley UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Sterling vs O’Malley UFC 292 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Aljamain Sterling To Win @ -260

Sean O’Malley To Win @ + 220

Aljamain Sterling To Win By Points @ + 325

Sean O’Malley To Win By Points @ +700

Aljamain Sterling To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ + 400

Sean O’Malley To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ + 275

Aljamain Sterling To Win By Submission @ +180

Sean O’Malley To Win By Submission @ +1600

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: The Funk Master Boasts Impressive $2m Net Worth

As you can see with the prices above, the sportsbooks see this as a slightly simple battle for the Funk Master, with Sterling gaining the role as favorite being priced @ -260. Sterling is coming off a successful title defence, beating UFC legend and former champion, Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley is seen as the underdog, but his price is still fairly close to Sterling’s, and you can back ‘The Suga Show’ to win @ +220.

With the odds suggesting that Sterling will come out victorious, if O’Malley did go on to win as the ‘outsider’ this could boost his already huge global recognition even further.

Sean O’Malley has seen his profile amongst the fighting world rise over recent years, creating his own YouTube channel and gaining over 800 thousand subscribers. His colorful hair, tattoos and unique character has made him a fan favorite – even if the bookies don’t have them as their favorite.

RELATED: How To Bet On Aljamain Sterling To Beat Sean O’Malley With BetOnline

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley – UFC 292 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3-0) | Sean O’Malley (16-1)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3-0) | Sean O’Malley (16-1) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: Bantamweight Title

Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Massachusetts, Boston, United States

TD Garden | Massachusetts, Boston, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -260 | O’Malley +220

Other Content You May Like