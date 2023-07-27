With UFC 291 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 291 card. The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje rematch headlines for the BMF Title, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard too.

Also on the main card is a compelling light-heavyweight contest, as the former champion Jan Blachowicz takes on the former UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira in his 205-pound debut. There are also another 10 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 291.

Of course, if you want to check out our predictions and betting picks for the main event, you can do so by clicking the link: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 291 undercard predictions – including Blachowicz vs Pereira and Thompson vs Pereira.

UFC 291 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Prediction

The former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz, comes into this fight as a very slight favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the former champion at 205-pounds and has only lost one fight since February 2019.

Backing Blachowicz to win the fight via TKO/KO/Submission is the most likely outcome according to the best US sportsbooks However, we can see the underdog getting the job done here via decision on his debut up at light-heavyweight. Alex Pereira, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, will be looking to right the wrongs from his knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya last time out.

He is now up at 205-pounds, a weight division that he looks far more suited to. Blachowicz is slightly past his best and could be on the decline, but we don’t se the Brazilian stopping the Polish powerhouse. Back Alex Pereira to win via decision in the co-main event at UFC 291.

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Prediction: Alex Pereira to Win by Decision @ +700 with BetOnline

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Prediction

Stephen Thompson is the -145 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat Michel Pereira at UFC 291 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is one of the best welterweight fighters of the past decade, as well as challenging for UFC gold on more than one occasion.

‘Wonderboy’ has lost two of his last three fights, but they came against two of the best welterweights in the world in Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. He bounced back with a knockout win last time out against Kevin Holland, who too features on this UFC 291 main card, which was a superb victory.

Michel Pereira is a decent fighter, but isn’t on the same level as the guys that Thompson has lost to in recent fights. For that reason, we can see the former title challenger winning this one relatively comfortably on points.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Wonderboy’ will continue this form and secure yet another unanimous decision victory at UFC 291 on the main card.

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Prediction: Stephen Thompson to Win by Decision @ +175 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 291 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 291 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Tony Ferguson to break his five-fight losing streak by defeating Bobby Green. Yes, ‘El Cucuy’ is on a horrible run and looks a shadow of his former self, but on his day he has the necessary tools to defeat someone of the level of Bobby Green with all due respect.

Our second betting pick is that Kevin Holland will back up his win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 with another victory here against Michael Chiesa. The best UFC betting sites can hardly split the pair, by do have Holland as the slight favorite. We think he could win this one via decision.

Our final betting pick from the undercard action at UFC 291 comes on the prelims, with former UFC Heavyweight Title contender Derrick Lewis facing upcoming prospect Marcos Rogerio De Lima. Lima is the favorite here, but Lewis on his day is an outstanding heavyweight and is one of the biggest punchers the division has ever seen.

He has the power to close the show at any given moment, and we think he will do just that this weekend in Salt Lake City, winning via knockout on the prelims at UFC 291.

Already claimed the UFC 291 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners. All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green: Tony Ferguson to Win @ +300

@ +300 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland: Kevin Holland to Win via Decision @ +400

@ +400 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima: Derrick Lewis to Win by KO/TKO @ +210

How To Claim The BetOnline UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 in UFC Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 undercard free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in UFC 291 Free Bets

UFC 291 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night at UFC 291. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Lightweight 5 Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Light-Heavyweight 3 Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles Welterweight 3 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Heavyweight 3 Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight 3 Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza Welterweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Flyweight 3 Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić Light-Heavyweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title

UFC BMF Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

