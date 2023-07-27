With UFC 291 going down this Saturday, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go face-to-face in the octagon with the BMF belt up for grabs. We’re taking a look at some of the latest UFC sportsbooks odds ahead of the bout, so who is the Poirier vs Gaeth favorite?

Who Is The Favorite To Win The Poirier Vs Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?

Excitement is building among UFC fans all around the world as UFC 291 edges closer. Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 headlines the huge card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. MMA fanatics will hope that this fight lives up to the hype as the two legends compete for the BMF belt.

With the symbolic title on the line, and a potential lightweight title shot up for grabs, we can certainly expect another classic between Poirier and Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier To Win @ -145

Justin Gaethje To Win @ + 125

Dustin Poirier To Win By Points @ +400

Justin Gaethje To Win By Points @ +475

Dustin Poirier To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ +175

Justin Gaethje To Win By KO/TKO or D @ + 265

Dustin Poirier To Win By Submission @ +475

Justin Gaethje To Win By Submission @ +1800

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, the sportsbooks see this as a close contest, with Dustin Poirier only just edging favoritism priced @ -145. ‘The Diamond’ won the first fight against Gaethje, with a fourth round stoppage.

Gaethje is seen as the underdog, but his price is still fairly close to Poirier’s, and you can back ‘The Highlight’ to win @ +125.

With the odds suggesting it’ll be a fairly even battle, if Gaethje did go on to win as the ‘outsider’ this could set up a third fight trilogy, to put an end to the rivalry.

Third first fight went down as a Fight of the Year contender, so if this bout is anything like the last, then it will sure to be a thriller.

There’s much more at stake than the BMF title in the headliner on Saturday night, as two fighters who are entering the final stages of their career clash in Salt Lake City. There has been previous speculation that the loser of the bout may retire, with the winner set for a direct path to a shot at Islam Makhachev’s lightweight championship.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title

BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -145 | Gaethje +125

