UFC

UFC 291 Favorite: Dustin Poirier Is The -125 Betting Favorite To Beat Justin Gaethje For BMF Title At UFC 291

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Poirier vs Gaethje favorite
Poirier vs Gaethje favorite

With UFC 291 going down this Saturday, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go face-to-face in the octagon with the BMF belt up for grabs. We’re taking a look at some of the latest UFC sportsbooks odds ahead of the bout, so who is the Poirier vs Gaeth favorite?

Who Is The Favorite To Win The Poirier Vs Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?

Excitement is building among UFC fans all around the world as UFC 291 edges closer. Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 headlines the huge card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. MMA fanatics will hope that this fight lives up to the hype as the two legends compete for the BMF belt.

With the symbolic title on the line, and a potential lightweight title shot up for grabs, we can certainly expect another classic between Poirier and Gaethje.

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different markets available for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline‘s extensive sportsbook and find a bet that is perfect for you. You can find out who is the Poirier vs Gaethje favorite, and see the wide range of markets including method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and more!

Already claimed the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Dustin Poirier To Win @ -145
  • Justin Gaethje To Win @ + 125
  • Dustin Poirier To Win By Points @ +400
  • Justin Gaethje To Win By Points @ +475
  • Dustin Poirier To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ +175
  • Justin Gaethje To Win By KO/TKO or D @ + 265
  • Dustin Poirier To Win By Submission @ +475
  • Justin Gaethje To Win By Submission @ +1800
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

RELATEDWho Will Win The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje BMF Title Fight At UFC 291?

As you can see with the prices above, the sportsbooks see this as a close contest, with Dustin Poirier only just edging favoritism priced @ -145. ‘The Diamond’ won the first fight against Gaethje, with a fourth round stoppage.

Gaethje is seen as the underdog, but his price is still fairly close to Poirier’s, and you can back ‘The Highlight’ to win @ +125.

With the odds suggesting it’ll be a fairly even battle, if Gaethje did go on to win as the ‘outsider’ this could set up a third fight trilogy, to put an end to the rivalry.

Third first fight went down as a Fight of the Year contender, so if this bout is anything like the last, then it will sure to be a thriller.

There’s much more at stake than the BMF title in the headliner on Saturday night, as two fighters who are entering the final stages of their career clash in Salt Lake City. There has been previous speculation that the loser of the bout may retire, with the winner set for a direct path to a shot at Islam Makhachev’s lightweight championship.

RELATED: Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -145 | Gaethje +125

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dustin Poirier UFC
UFC

LATEST Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Diamond’ Boasts $10 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Justin Gaethje Girlfriend
UFC
Who Is Justin Gaethje’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About The Highlight’s Lover Sophia Romano
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4min

Justin Gaethje will take on Dustin Poirier this weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 291, and many MMA fans will be wanting to know more about The Highlight’s personal life,…

Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier for the second time on July 29 at UFC 291 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look…

UFC 291
UFC
When Is UFC 291? Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min
Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje MMA Record: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts Incredible 24-4 Record With 19 Emphatic Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
UFC 291 Mexico
UFC
Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje 2: What Is The UFC 291 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6min
BMF Belt
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5min
Arrow to top