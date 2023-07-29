The coveted BMF Title is on the line as Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje rematch goes down this Saturday night from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 155-pound dust-up in the UFC between two of the most entertaining fighters in the world.

On paper, this is a fight ‘The Diamond’ will be looking to win for the second time, with the best US betting apps favoring the Louisiana man to do just that. Can Justin Gaethje right the wrongs of the first fight six years ago and get revenge over Poirier this time around? Will Poirier claim yet another victory over ‘The Highlight’? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Poirier vs Gaethje 2 round betting picks and predictions.

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Round Betting Pick

Dustin Poirier comes into this fight as the -125 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won the first fight between the pair back in 2018, as well as coming in off recent victories over the great Conor McGregor.

Here at SportsLens we can see the bout for the BMF Title going deep on Saturday night, and will go over 3.5 rounds. Betting on over/under rounds in MMA bouts certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their UFC bets.

Last time these two men fought, the fight was stopped in the fourth round with Poirier winning the fight via knockout. Now, over five years on from their first fight, both men are far better fighters and more complete mixed martial artists.

These two are so evenly matched that this fight is destined to go late again. It could even go the distance! Hence why we think the value in this fight is to back it going over 3.5 rounds.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Pick: Fight to go Over 3.5 Rounds @ +128 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Poirier vs Gaethje BMF Title fight, we can see ‘The Diamond’ getting rid of ‘The Highlight’ in the fifth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being super close, right up until the ending. Do not be surprised if both men are knocked down, both fighters are absolutely exhausted and both fighters are running on empty come the championship rounds of the fight.

However, Poirier has beaten Gaethje before and knows how to get the job done. The Louisiana man doesn’t know how to quit, and will give everything to get his hand raised at the end of the fight. Gaethje too isn’t a quitter, but has less will than Poirier when it gets super-tough.

Last time they fought Dustin Poirier finished the fight in the fourth round, and this time we can see him getting the knockout again, only this time one round later in the fifth and final round. What a remarkable fight this is and one that simply cannot fail to deliver!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Prediction: Poirier to Win by KO/TKO in Round 5 @ +3300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Odds

Already claimed the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Dustin Poirier to Win @ -125

Dustin Poirier to Win by KO/TKO @ +200

Justin Gaethje to Win @ +110

Justin Gaethje to Win by KO/TKO @ +260

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -125. However, Justin Gaethje is currently priced around at +110 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and get revenge over his bitter rival.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 291! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title

UFC BMF Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

Other Content You May Like