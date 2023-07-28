UFC

UFC 291 Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Round Betting Picks: ‘The Diamond’ To Win By KO In Final Round

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
Bet On UFC 291 Canada
Bet On UFC 291 Canada

The coveted BMF Title is on the line as Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje rematch goes down this Saturday night from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 155-pound dust-up in the UFC between two of the most entertaining fighters in the world.

On paper, this is a fight ‘The Diamond’ will be looking to win for the second time, with the best US betting apps favoring the Louisiana man to do just that. Can Justin Gaethje right the wrongs of the first fight six years ago and get revenge over Poirier this time around? Will Poirier claim yet another victory over ‘The Highlight’? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Poirier vs Gaethje 2 round betting picks and predictions.

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Round Betting Pick

Dustin Poirier comes into this fight as the -125 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won the first fight between the pair back in 2018, as well as coming in off recent victories over the great Conor McGregor.

Here at SportsLens we can see the bout for the BMF Title going deep on Saturday night, and will go over 3.5 rounds. Betting on over/under rounds in MMA bouts certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their UFC bets.

Last time these two men fought, the fight was stopped in the fourth round with Poirier winning the fight via knockout. Now, over five years on from their first fight, both men are far better fighters and more complete mixed martial artists.

These two are so evenly matched that this fight is destined to go late again. It could even go the distance! Hence why we think the value in this fight is to back it going over 3.5 rounds.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Pick: Fight to go Over 3.5 Rounds @ +128 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Poirier vs Gaethje BMF Title fight, we can see ‘The Diamond’ getting rid of ‘The Highlight’ in the fifth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being super close, right up until the ending. Do not be surprised if both men are knocked down, both fighters are absolutely exhausted and both fighters are running on empty come the championship rounds of the fight.

However, Poirier has beaten Gaethje before and knows how to get the job done. The Louisiana man doesn’t know how to quit, and will give everything to get his hand raised at the end of the fight. Gaethje too isn’t a quitter, but has less will than Poirier when it gets super-tough.

Last time they fought Dustin Poirier finished the fight in the fourth round, and this time we can see him getting the knockout again, only this time one round later in the fifth and final round. What a remarkable fight this is and one that simply cannot fail to deliver!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Prediction: Poirier to Win by KO/TKO in Round 5 @ +3300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Net Worth & Career Earnings | Justin Gaethje Net Worth & Career Earnings

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Odds

Already claimed the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Dustin Poirier to Win @ -125
  • Dustin Poirier to Win by KO/TKO @ +200
  • Justin Gaethje to Win @ +110
  • Justin Gaethje to Win by KO/TKO @ +260
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -125. However, Justin Gaethje is currently priced around at +110 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and get revenge over his bitter rival.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 291! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: How Much Money Will The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Winner Make?

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dustin Poirier UFC
UFC

LATEST Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Diamond’ Boasts $10 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Justin Gaethje Girlfriend
UFC
Who Is Justin Gaethje’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About The Highlight’s Lover Sophia Romano
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4min

Justin Gaethje will take on Dustin Poirier this weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 291, and many MMA fans will be wanting to know more about The Highlight’s personal life,…

Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier for the second time on July 29 at UFC 291 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look…

UFC 291
UFC
When Is UFC 291? Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min
Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje MMA Record: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts Incredible 24-4 Record With 19 Emphatic Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
UFC 291 Mexico
UFC
Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje 2: What Is The UFC 291 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6min
BMF Belt
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5min
Arrow to top