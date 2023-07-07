With UFC 290 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 290 card. Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez headlines UFC 290, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the undercard action from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also on the main card is a compelling flyweight rematch, as the champion Brandon Moreno defends his title against Alexandre Pantoja – a man who has beaten ‘The Assassin Baby’ before. There are also another 12 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 290.

Of course, if you want to check out our predictions and betting picks for the main event, you can do so by clicking the link: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 290 undercard predictions – including Moreno vs Pantoja and Whittaker vs Du Plessis.

UFC 290 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja Prediction

The UFC Flyweight Champion, Brandon Moreno, comes into this fight as a slight favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the champion and is in hot form right now having had four fights with Deiveson Figueiredo, winning two five stoppage. He also has a recent win over Kai Kara-France.

Backing Moreno to win the fight via TKO/KO/Submission is the most likely outcome according to the best US sportsbooks, but we think this fight could go the distance. ‘The Assassin Baby’ has won his last two fights via stoppage, but before that went the distance in five of his previous seven bouts.

The Mexican has show that he is a submission artist, but he will be cautious against Pantoja, who has of course beaten Moreno once before. Back Brandon Moreno to win via decision in the co-main event at UFC 290.

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja Prediction: Brandon Moreno to Win by Decision @ +200 with BetOnline

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Prediction

Robert Whittaker is the -400 favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has only been defeated by Israel Adesanya in the past nine years. Not to mention the fact he is of course the former UFC middleweight king.

Dricus Du Plessis is a tough cookie and is riding the crest of a wave with an undefeated 5-0 record since joining the UFC. He has beaten the likes of Darren Till and Derek Brunson, but Robert Whittaker is an entirely different kettle of fish. Whittaker is an outstanding fighter, and is levels above his South Africa counterpart.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Bobby Knuckles’ will continue this form and secure yet another unanimous decision victory at UFC 290 on the main card.

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Prediction: Robert Whittaker to Win by Decision @ +185 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 290 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 290 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Jalin Turner to defeat Dan Hooker. Turner lost a razor thin decision to Mateusz Gamrot last time out, meanwhile Dan Hooker has lost four of his last six fights. We think Turner will get the job done here via submission.

Our second betting pick is that Bo Nickal will back up his win over Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 with another submission win here against Val Woodburn. Nickal is one of the UFC’s hottest prospects, and we can see him putting in another emphatic performance here.

At the top of the prelims, there is a terrific fight as Robbie Lawler takes on Niko Price in a welterweight contest. Again, this fight is a tough one to call. Lawler is the former welterweight king, but has lost five of his last six bouts. Then again, they have all come against the top guys in the division.

Niko Price has fought at a lower level than Lawler, and we can see the UFC veteran getting back in the win column this weekend at UFC 290.

Already claimed the UFC 290 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners. All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker: Turner to Win by Submission @ -110

@ -110 Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn: Nickal to Win by Submission @ -400

@ -400 Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price: Lawler to Win @ +225

UFC 290 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5 Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3 Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3 Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell Welterweight 3 Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3 Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Cháirez Catchweight (130lbs) 3 Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3 Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3 Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 8, 2023

July 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

