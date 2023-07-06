UFC

UFC 290 Favorite: Alexander Volkanovski Is The -450 Betting Favorite To Beat Yair Rodriguez

Paul Kelly
With UFC 290 going down this weekend, we are putting the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Fight At UFC 290?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are excited for the huge UFC 290 card this weekend. Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez headlines this bumper card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash this weekend.

With the 145-pound world title on the line, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of UFC fans from all around the world. When ‘The Great’ steps foot in the octagon, the entire MMA world takes notice. This weekend is no different, as the fighting pride of Australia aims to win his sixth UFC Featherweight Title fight.

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -450
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +1600
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ -110
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win @ +350
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by KO/TKO @ +800
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by Submission @ +1400
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by Decision @ +900
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

As you can see with the prices above, Alexander Volkanovski is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight by quite some distance. Yair Rodriguez is the betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘The Great’ is going for his sixth win in UFC title fights this weekend, as well as being arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now.

Volkanovski to win by decision is the most likely outcome (-110), with the Australian winning the fight by knockout (+300) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Rodriguez to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+800) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+900) or submission (+1400).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 81.8% chance that Alexander Volkanovski reigns supreme and beats the fighting pride of Mexico on Saturday night.

There is just a 22.2% implied probability chance that ‘El Pantera’ beats ‘The Great’ judging by the sportsbooks UFC odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the Mexican as the +350 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Aussie counterpart this Saturday night in their UFC Featherweight Title contest.

How Much Money Will The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Winner Make At UFC 290?

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Alexander Volkanovski is on paper almost a shoe in to beat Yair Rodriguez this weekend. The value in backing ‘The Great’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for UFC bettors.

As of today for the main event at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

When Are The UFC 290 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Title Fight?

Alexander Volkanovski Vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

